A Virus Worth Spreading

I wrote previously about the power of writing our own stories, that allowed us to stay motivated and positive, regardless of what’s happening around us. That was focused on protecting our confidence and having our mindset in the right place.

There’s another less talked about strategy, seen to be a ‘softer’ one, that has a remarkable impact on our sense of well-being and happiness. That can elevate our vibrations and energy to a level, where we will attract even more goodness and positivity.

And that’s the strategy of kindness. Having the heart set to elevate ourselves beyond our own selfish monkey suits and not letting our temple be the be-and-end-all.

Adam Grant spoke about it very eloquently in his best-seller Give and Take — a splendid antidote for any doubt one may have about succeeding in business and life in a pandemic world where our selfish interests may seemingly protect us but actually don’t (imagine if all the front-liners had a takers mentality versus a givers one).

For those who haven’t tried this ‘strategy’, it’s easy … next time, you’re feeling down, really down — go out and find ways to help others — it could be sending a prayer. Donating a dollar. Giving bread. Calling a family member. The oxytocin release will shift the mood in ways that will often jolt you back into a prime state. Where you feel more hope, optimism, and positivity.

Net result — you are back in the game.

A very commonly practiced strategy for inducing this increased level of oxytocin, from the world of meditation, is that of practicing loving-kindness (LKM) — a popular self-care technique that can be used to boost well-being and reduce stress. Those who regularly practice loving-kindness meditation are able to increase their capacity for forgiveness, connection to others, self-acceptance, and more.

In 1931 Dr. Edward Bach wrote in his book Heal Thyself that “Dis-ease is, in essence, the result of conflict between Soul and Mind and will never be eradicated except by spiritual and mental effort.”

By practicing LKM, we’re helping rid our body of disease in ways we sometimes can’t directly quantify, or at least not immediately. But at the end of the day, if we can get out any negative cobwebs & enhance our levels of oxytocin through acts of generosity that leave us with a net credit balance every time, our brain will be more primed to enter a flow state, free from a dis-ease state.

Let’s start spreading kindness.

Artwork Credits: Gapingvoid Culture Design