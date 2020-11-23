Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Universal Individual

A Universal Individual thinks globally and places the good of the whole world foremost in their actions.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The world is in need of “universal individuals” who can think globally. A universal individual pledges their allegiance to the whole world family. Already there are multitudes who work to advance their own selfish interests regardless of the negative consequences of their actions. The world needs individuals who are committed to prevent injustice, exploitation and inequality of opportunities for all. Such individuals are committed to protect the rights and support the development of all human beings irrespective of their race, religion, caste or political affiliation. Such “universal individuals” have the ability to see beyond the artificial classifications which separate people from one another.

A Common Bond

The differences between ideologies, cultures and traditions doesn’t overshadow the awareness of the common bond shared by the whole world family. Such individuals comprehend the indissoluble link which exists between their individual progress and the progress of their society, the nation and the world. Only such people are capable of inspiring a lasting transformation in the dangerous fragmented clash of cultures evident in the world today.

Based on Ignorance

The conflicts, dissensions and disharmony prevalent in the world are all based on ignorance. In the state of ignorance, the awareness of differences predominates, overshadowing the awareness of the inherent underlying unity of life. By focusing on the differences, the mind with narrow vision, erects artificial barriers between people. These barriers actually divide life from itself. Such an over-emphasis on differences is caused by deeply rooted stresses in the collective consciousness of a nation.

Vision of a Higher Truth

When the mind of the individuals in a society evolve and expand beyond boundaries, and the collective consciousness of a nation is purified, the limitations of vision are replaced by the vision of a higher truth, the truth of universal love and service, an awareness of the common thread of life which interconnects all living beings everywhere.

Unity in Diversity

    Barbara Ann Briggs

    Barbara Ann Briggs is the author of Pilgrimage on the Path of Love, a novel of visionary fiction available on Amazon. She is also a teacher of Transcendental Meditation, a poet, and a freelance journalist. She has had numerous articles published in New Age journals in the USA, UK and India. For more information on her books, please see her web site: https://barbaraannbriggs.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    COVID-19 – Evolution of Human Consciousness – A hope for now & future

    by Bhaskara Kasukhela
    We&#039;re All Connected
    Community//

    You are a Unique Part of Me I Don’t Know Yet Because We’re Connected

    by Terri Kozlowski
    Community//

    A Global Nation of Future Villagers

    by Knut Arild Hanstad

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.