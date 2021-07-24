A Union’s Heartbeat, With The Wind! Chano Pozo #Afro-Cuban

There are those simple moments when the artistic duo between the voice and the instrument are one. A person cannot deny the partnership between the two. It doesn’t matter the surrounding instruments, which decorates the spacing. After all, they are there to, decorate. Nevertheless, what does matter is that the bond becomes elongated. Sustained. Continued.

There are treasures meant to be discovered; secrets meant to be kept. From there, a person is granted the freedom to explore the musical terrain in a manner, which is pleasing and soothing to the eyes, heart, and mind. Through a greater level, when it comes to the musical terrain of Salsa music, a person is pressed to comprehending the realities for a certain time. When the drum and the voice are in sync with each other, everything comes together, so very smoothly. It is a perfect example of the heartbeat and the wind, moving together through the rhythm of music!

The song is entitled, “Rumba Rubero.” Should you be foreign to the language, it’s the sound, which carries a person, through. That’s the greater awakening and meaning of music. Regardless of the language, your Soul and body understand the meaning, before your ears interpret it.

We will explore for a later time. However, let’s immerse into this partnership, for now!

Chano Pozo