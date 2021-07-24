Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Union’s Heartbeat, With The Wind! Chano Pozo #Afro-Cuban

A Look At CHANO POZO, The Union Between Voice and Drum, and the Song, "Rumba Rubero!"

There are those simple moments when the artistic duo between the voice and the instrument are one. A person cannot deny the partnership between the two. It doesn’t matter the surrounding instruments, which decorates the spacing. After all, they are there to, decorate. Nevertheless, what does matter is that the bond becomes elongated. Sustained. Continued.

There are treasures meant to be discovered; secrets meant to be kept. From there, a person is granted the freedom to explore the musical terrain in a manner, which is pleasing and soothing to the eyes, heart, and mind. Through a greater level, when it comes to the musical terrain of Salsa music, a person is pressed to comprehending the realities for a certain time. When the drum and the voice are in sync with each other, everything comes together, so very smoothly. It is a perfect example of the heartbeat and the wind, moving together through the rhythm of music!

The song is entitled, “Rumba Rubero.” Should you be foreign to the language, it’s the sound, which carries a person, through. That’s the greater awakening and meaning of music. Regardless of the language, your Soul and body understand the meaning, before your ears interpret it.

We will explore for a later time. However, let’s immerse into this partnership, for now!

Chano Pozo

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/824158800549321100/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfLz9igch5k
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6BW7FX1tlaJqg7CZXY09vt

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

