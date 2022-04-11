Contributor Log In
A Trauma-Informed Workplace Is Needed For Employee Safety

For the first time in my lifetime, the whole world, collectively, experienced a traumatic experience- the COVID 19 pandemic, lockdown, scarcity, and most tragically, the loss of life. The pandemic has impacted businesses, workplaces, and employees in ways we could never have imagined. So what does this mean for the workplace?

The term “trauma-informed” has been used more and more in recent years to describe organizations, agencies, and communities with a specific understanding of trauma and its impact on individuals. Trauma-informed care recognizes that people often have histories of trauma that can affect their thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and interactions. It also understands that traumatic experiences can happen in a person’s life.

Trauma-informed workplaces create an environment where employees feel safe to share their stories and experiences. They also understand the importance of self-care and provide opportunities for employees to take breaks and opportunities to be seen and heard. People are no longer ok, of being just an employee number or a name on a name tag. A trauma-informed workplace can help individuals feel supported and understood. It also allows employees to be productive and have a positive work experience. Trauma-informed workplaces are beneficial to both the individual and the company.


A trauma-informed workplace understands and responds to the needs of employees who have experienced trauma. A trauma-informed workplace is one in which employees feel safe, supported, and respected. It is a workplace that recognizes the signs of trauma and trauma-related stress and provides employees with the resources they need to heal and thrive. A trauma-informed workplace is one in which all employees are aware of the signs and symptoms of trauma and are trained in how to best support employees who have experienced trauma. With a trauma-informed workplace, all employees can create a safe, supportive environment for all.


A trauma-informed workplace takes into account the experiences of trauma survivors and strives to create a safe and supportive environment. Employees who have experienced trauma often struggle with symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. They may also have difficulty trusting others and self-regulating their emotions. A trauma-informed workplace acknowledges these challenges and provides employees with the resources they need to heal and thrive. For example, a trauma-informed workplace might offer trauma-sensitive training for all employees, provide mental health support services, and create policies that protect survivors from retaliation. Employers can create a safer and more supportive environment for all employees by taking these steps.


A trauma-informed workplace understands and recognizes the impact that trauma can have on an individual’s ability to function in the workplace. It is a workplace designed to support employees who have experienced trauma and provide them with the resources they need to heal and thrive. A trauma-informed workplace is not only Trauma-sensitive but also proactive in its approach to supporting employees. This type of workplace takes into account the individual needs of each employee and strives to create an environment that is safe, supportive, and healing. By recognizing the signs of trauma and providing employees with access to trauma-specific resources, a trauma-informed workplace can help to promote healing and resilience.


A trauma-informed workplace takes into account the traumatic experiences of its employees and strives to create a safe and supportive environment. Management and leadership play a vital role in creating such an environment. They can provide trauma-sensitive training for employees, help develop trauma-responsive policies and procedures and develop a culture of support and understanding. In addition, they can advocate for trauma-informed practices at the organizational level. By taking these steps, management and leadership can help create a workplace that is better able to meet the needs of its employees and promote healing and recovery.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

