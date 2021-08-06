A Train Photograph and Song: Slim Bryant

Trains, planes, and automobiles! My, don’t we hear that phrase, so very often! Have you ever been on a train ride? What a beauty and pleasant experience it has come to be! Train rides are those adventurous tales, which channels the fictiona vibes, that we seek. Train rides grant us the ability to merge into other avenues of our telling. For starters, a person comes to experience the very greatness of movement. Movement surrounds us. It stimulates us into greater heights. We have the power to do anything when movement comes to mind. That’s for sure. Movement is based on our ability to experience a refreshness of who we are. After all, we can’t afford to stay in old, stifled energy. There is so much more to it, than that.

So, imagine going on a train ride, by yourself. It’s just you and personal belongings. How does it feel to mentally move, permitting time to fly on by? You observe different landscapes and scenes of excitement. Time flows by so fast, when you are on the train. Everything simply feels as if all the wonders of life, are passing you by. That’s just how it flows. Life moves through, within the very nick of time.

A train ride is an artistic tour, for the landscapes, surrounding us. A person can’t help, but to experience the serenity of love. After all, our eyes are meant to observe abundant things! Our vision is meant to see beautiful, fascinating, and intriguing wonders. They are precious visuals, which meets the eye! Healthy images nourish healthy minds. In fact, they are a necessity! Such are holistic treasures of love’s awakening and fulfillment!

Imagine taking a train ride of luxury! When it comes, we gain the experience of moving through different terrain. Hearing different delights and treats, we get a taste for what real living, means! It’s our ability to truly connect with time; bringing it into a grander expression of self than what we ever imagined. However, this time, the imaginations fickle into our conceptions of, reality! Through one song, it’s called, “Train Whistle Boogie!” For one late legend, we come to boogie into fantasy, while in a realistic world!

Slim Bryant