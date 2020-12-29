Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Toast to the Unsung Heroes of 2020

As we inch closer to the end of what has undoubtedly been the most turbulent and challenging year in recent memory, one would be remiss not to recognize the people, innovations, and tech that helped us get to this point.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Nurses, doctors, essential workers, scientists, tech and business leaders, all deserve a standing ovation for their tireless work and selfless dedication in the face of unprecedented circumstances. We will forever be thankful for the aforementioned faces of the pandemic, and rightfully so. However, when we talk about the unsung heroes of the pandemic, it’s hard to overlook two pieces of tech that completely changed the way we interact forever.

The unsung tech heroes of 2020 are none other than Skype and the traditional QR code. Yes, you read that correctly. Long before “social distancing” was a commonly recognized phrase, these two pieces of tech laid the foundation for pandemic staples like Zoom and new age QR codes. 

Before its Time

In most cases, success can be attributed to the timing in which a product or idea enters the market. For Skype and traditional QR codes, this sentiment couldn’t be more telling. Once seen as a nifty piece of technology that was a luxury and not an everyday necessity, video conferencing and variations of the QR code became incredibly important to everyday life in the new normal. While the functionality of these two ideas did not command the respect and admiration of the consumer initially, their legacy will be that of one of the more important inventions of the 21st century.

Impact and Influence

To understand the true significance of these two ideas, look no further than the average day in the life of someone during the pandemic. Since March, it seems that the average person is on a video call more than once a day. If you’ve been to a restaurant, you’ve likely had to use your phone to scan a QR code to pull up a menu. Startups like BellyMelly have helped restaurants around the country implement QR code technology quickly and efficiently to address the immediate demand. These products have become a major part of our present, and will likely continue to have a hand in our future as well.

Because of our reliance on these tech fixtures, many entrepreneurs have viewed this as an opportunity to expand on the depth and capability of the tech. Companies like Scanit are aiming to revamp the traditional QR code by creating a digital version that can be accessed from further distances enabling a world of possibilities for its users.

Outlook

Skype and traditional QR codes will likely never be recognized as the trailblazers they truly are, but with the emergence of Zoom and new age QR codes, it’s hard to brush over the history behind these pandemic fixtures. So with that, a toast to our unsung heroes that paved the way for families to stay connected and businesses to stay up and running during a year of adversity and challenges.

    Dena Roché, Freelance Journalist

    Dena Roché is a multi-faceted communications professional who assists luxury, hospitality and wellness brands become publishers of quality content.

    Through a career covering luxury travel, wellness and lifestyle topics for prestigious publications like BBC, Forbes, Modern Luxury, Robb Report, American Way, Spa Magazine, United Hemisphere and more, Dena became a recognized industry leader and expert in travel and wellness for the ultra high-net worth luxury individual. Today, she continues to write for national and international publications, while helping brands create their own messaging.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Voice Tech Will Change the Way We Live Post-COVID-19

    by Rob Fajardo
    Community//

    “Celebrate the world’s unsung heroes.” With Penny Bauder & Joana Gutierrez

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    The Unsung Heros: Caretakers Who Take Care of Their Loved Ones

    by Reyzan Shali

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.