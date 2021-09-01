A Tale of Print and Purpose: How Jason Binn adapted to the digital transitioning of publishing

The power of the written word is that it can touch many people’s lives. But sadly, with the digitalization of human lives, the written word has lost its charm. People are too busy with their smartphones, laptops, and tablets to even think about the print business. When social media took over in the late 2000s, many publishing houses failed to cope with the change. But Jason Binn did not give up. This is the tale of a man who knew how to keep the written word alive, the man who knew how to adapt and overcome.

The Inception – Start when you have an idea

When Jason graduated from Boston University’s prestigious College of Communication, he had $5000 in his hand and only an idea. He wanted to create a publishing house that had a select clientele. Jason wanted to get into the publishing of regional luxury lifestyle magazines that dealt with the upscale market. So, he had a concept of starting Niche Media. In 1992, with only 5 employees, Jason Binn started Niche Media – a publication that focused on publishing luxury magazines for the select upscale audience.

The Creation – Forming a brand identity

Niche Media was an idea that became a business when Jason started working on it. He wanted his brand to have a luxurious feel. Niche media wasn’t for everyone; it was designed for the select few with a certain lifestyle. The publication published regional luxury lifestyle magazines in select upscale markets in the U.S., including The Hamptons of Long Island, New York, Aspen, Colorado, Boston, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles, Texas, Miami, and Southern California amongst others. But it was Jason who carefully curated and designed the magazines to target a niche audience within a limited market in the country. Jason Binn formed a brand identity.

The Transition – Adapting to the circumstances

When digitalization hit in the second half of the 2000s, no publication was spared. It was either about adapting or getting out of the race. Jason Binn saw the changes coming in the industry. But like any successful entrepreneur, he recognized the struggles and was keen on adapting. In 2007 he sold the company and set even higher goals amidst the tough times the industry was facing during digital transitioning. He made sure that the redefined brand DuJour Media had the right combination of print and digital content. Jason constantly worked on creating or revamping the brand identity of DuJour media.

How did Jason manage to combine the print and digital content? Simple, he provided the benefits of both to the subscribers. Du Jour media became the one-stop-shop for advertisers who could advertise themselves to more than 100k online and offline subscribers in quarterly magazines which are in the print format and monthly digital editions. On top of that, the email subscriptions, sponsored newsletters, and social media helped DuJour reach a wider audience base. Combining social media and old-school print made DuJour Media unstoppable, thanks to Jason Binn and his efforts on transitioning.

From near extinction to thriving

Jason Binn was at a point in life when 20 years of his work would have been turned to ashes. When digitalization came, many publications became obsolete. But Jason found a way to turn Niche Media into DuJour media. There was a time when Niche media would have closed, but now, according to the New York Times, “In order to receive Binn’s DuJour magazine, you have to meet at least three wealth criteria which include wealth indicators that equate to more than $250K in income a year, homes worth at least a million, and a net worth exceeding $5 million.”

It means you need to be one of the most influential people to receive a copy of DuJour Magazine; it certainly lives up to its tagline, “Where luxury lives.” DuJour covers have been graced by famous faces like Daniel Craig, Robert DeNiro, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Angelina Jolie, and many more. But it is not just about the faces that grace the cover; it is about the niche audience that Jason Binn has curated for his publication. He didn’t just survive the struggles of digitalization; he used it as a launching pad for his new hybrid publication that combined print and digital. He brought the best of both worlds together through his sheer creativity and intuition.

