Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Surprising Way to Reduce Feelings of Stress By Up to 65 Percent

When you're feeling overworked and overwhelmed, do this one thing to regain your focus and sense of calm.

By

Sometimes we need a break.

A time to regroup, recharge, and refocus.

In my experience, it usually happens when the demands of work and life pile up.

We feel it.

There are many different, long-term strategies we can use to manage stress in healthy ways, such as, regular physical activity, yoga, meditation, and eating healthy foods.

Hopefully, many of these are part of your daily routine.

But sometimes we need a break midstream. A pause in our hectic day. A peaceful time out.

I recently stumbled across some pretty cool research that can help.

It’s from a couple of years back so perhaps you’ve seen it. If so, it’s worth a visit again. If not, check it out.

According to a study led by Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson of Mindlab International, listening to a single song can reduce feelings of stress and anxiety by up to 65 percent.

We all know music can be soothing…but wow!

In the study, Lewis-Hodgson had participants attempt to solve challenging puzzles as quickly as possible while hooked up to sensors that measured stress responses in their brains and bodies, such as brain wave activity, blood pressure, breathing, and heart rate, all while listening to a variety of songs.

The top song – Weightless by Marconi Union resulted in a 65 percent drop in feelings of anxiety and a 35 percent reduction in baseline physiological levels.

On a recent international flight, I listened to Weightless and it worked – I felt relaxed, so much so, I dozed off while the song was playing on a loop.

This actually isn’t surprising since Marconi Union created the song in collaboration with song therapists, who’ve long-know that different beats, tones, and musical configurations can influence our mood.

As noted by Inc. contributor, Melanie Curtin, Dr. Lewis-Hodgson said that “‘Weightless’ was so effective, many [participants] became drowsy and I would advise against driving while listening to the song because it could be dangerous.'”

So you probably don’t want to listen to Weighless while operating a vehicle or dangerous machinery.  But for other times when your feeling stressed, grab your favorite headphones and take a listen.

Below is the full list of songs in the study (thanks to Melanie Curtin for linking the songs), and all are available on your favorite streaming platform:

1. “Weightless,” by Marconi Union

2. “Electra,” by Airstream

3. “Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix),” by DJ Shah

4. “Watermark,” by Enya

5. “Strawberry Swing,” by Coldplay

6. “Please Don’t Go,” by Barcelona

7. “Pure Shores,” by All Saints

8. “Someone Like You,” by Adele

9. “Canzonetta Sull’aria,” by Mozart

10. “We Can Fly,” by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash.

Dr. Frank Niles, executive coach, adventurer, educator

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Neuroscience Says Listening to This Song Reduces Anxiety by up to 65 Percent

by Melanie Curtin
Community//

10 Most Effective Stress Relief Songs in The World

by Jamie Kingsley
Community//

Lifehacks & Tips to Beat Stress and Achieve Career Success in Your 20s

by Tanmoy Ray

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.