There is a surprising way to help your body manage stress so that you can stop self-sabotage and condition yourself into a state of abundance and ease. A little stress is good for you because it gives you drive and gets you out of bed in the morning and off the couch!

However, too much stress compromises your thinking brain so that you cannot think straight to make sound decisions. That’s when your amygdala, the fight or flight part of your brain, has taken over your body functions to switch to instinct in order to prepare for survival.

Have you ever been in a situation where you are so under pressure that you hit a blank? You know you know the answer to the question, but it’s like your brain is a vacuum. It happens to students taking an exam, people doing public speaking, being asked for your opinion in a board meeting, to name a few examples.

It can also happen in situations that on the surface do not warrant such a stress response, like writing a blog, or reaching out to a person or trying to focus on what you can do to move your life or business forward.

Of course, stress does not happen TO you, it is something that you do to yourself by thinking up worst-case scenarios. This refers to the meanings we have about the situations that create a state of stress.

Transforming Stress

When you can transform the state of stress into a state of ease that allows your brain to function optimally, your body relaxes too. Since the mind and body are one system, you as a whole being start to think, feel and respond differently to these stress-triggering situations. With, of course, different and more desirable results.

The traditional ways of relieving stress like exercise and meditation are valid and invaluable. However, I want to share with you another surprising way that has proven highly effective for me.

I have been introduced to the incredible world of essential oils and for me, it really brought together the synergy of mind and body once again.

Of how the body and mind are one system and by helping your body to heal, you heal your mind as well and vice versa. Of how you can meet the wellbeing of your body-mind halfway by using essential oils.

I never knew in my wildest dreams how potent and powerful essential oils are in not only impacting the body on a cellular level, but also the limbic brain, immune, endocrine and nervous systems.

Here is where the significance of the mind and body as one system is demonstrated. PNI or PsychoNeuroImmunology is the science of how your mind-body states affect your immune system.

Stress affecting your work

If you feel inspired, motivated, relaxed and focused to get your work done then you are an exception to the rule. In my experience, including myself, most people find it challenging to achieve this. We are so used to allowing being bombarded by distractions that we have developed a very short attention span.

This contributes to procrastination and self-sabotage, not getting our work done.

As a consequence of the lack of performance, we feel overwhelmed and stressed out of our mind, releasing copious amounts of Noradrenalin and Cortisol into your body.

Experiencing stress and overwhelm continuously can compromise your health and thereby threaten your business and quality of life.

Stress in all its appearances like self-doubt, fear, frustration, anger, guilt, puts you in a catch22 because you cannot create anything new from a state of stress and that again causes you to experience stress! This becomes a vicious cycle that causes you to get depressed and feeling more and more hopeless helpless.

It reminds me of what my PNI teacher Dr. Ian Weinberg, a neurologist in South Africa said. He said that although he does not condone the use of anti-depressants, it is necessary in some cases to get the patient to a level of emotional wellbeing in order to be receptive to therapy.

Now, I am not an expert on anti-depressants, but in my understanding, the end result of it is for someone to feel good enough to face their reality.

Environment

So what if you could achieve the same result of feeling good about yourself with essential oils without the chemicals and side effects of drugs? What if you could set up your environment to be conducive to proactively be calm, productive and focused? Or to feel invigorated and creative?

Then while you are operating in this forgiving, inviting environment, you collect evidence to refute any limiting beliefs you have about yourself. Plus you ignite neuro-plasticity in your brain because you are firing new connections between your nerve cells and the more you do that the more they start wiring together.

A further bonus side-effect is that your body now releases endorphins and Dopamine that are naturally pumping through your body and every cell is celebrating!

I get goosebumps just thinking about the awesomeness of Nature!

So, let me give you a few examples of what I know so far.

Essential Oils

Lavender essential oil is an anti-oxidant, has a calming effect and promotes a good night’s sleep. It also soothes the skin with burns or scratches, etc. You can diffuse a few drops and inhale the aroma, or rub it on the back of your neck and temples. Placing a few drops on your pillow aids in good night sleep.

Frankincense is one of the gifts brought to Baby Jesus by the Wise Men. So no wonder it helps with meditation and prayer and to focus. It supports your liver and immune system. It also fights cancer and the side effects of stress. Frankincense can be taken orally, topically and aromatically.

Lemon essential oil is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, boosts your immune system, eases digestion and lifts your mood.

Peppermint essential oil is an antioxidant, reduces inflammation and acts as an analgesic. It is also a great pick-me-up and increases your energy levels and opens airways. When you have a headache, just rub a drop of peppermint and lavender on your temples and the back of your neck.

Rosemary essential oil is known for bringing cortisol levels down in the body and it also helps with thinning hair, among other things. Thinning hair can also be a side effect of stress.

The blend of grapefruit, cinnamon, peppermint and ginger essential oils activates an enzyme in saliva that breaks down body fat. It also regulates your blood sugar, reduces cravings, lowers cholesterol, reduces inflammation and supports your gallbladder and digestive system.

To learn more about how to transform stress into abundance and ease, get your free copy of my ebook on my website.