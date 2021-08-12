A Strut Of, Soul! William McKinley Hutchinson #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica

It’s the rhythm and the walk of swag for how a person presents themselves to the world. It’s known as Soul power. Yes, Darlins! It’s that Black American linguistic form, and musical form, for the tune of one’s beat. It is that flavor and rhythmic strut, when moving through the decor of one’s given space! It’s the fancy vibe when navigating through our way to work. Looking at the Soulful healing of love’s Divine, we move (and maneuver) with confidence; in the midst of one’s hardships, struggles, and pains. Such is the beauty of our lives!

For Black America, the rhythm of Soul takes on a whole new vibe! It comes from a protection of richness, devotion, and consistency. It stems from our ability to be present, and live, in the midst of our every day challenges! There is a way in how we choose to align ourselves with that energy of nurture. Frankly speaking, it simply feels, Divine! It’s the Soul, Baby! And, when you have nothing left, you always have, the Soul!

Moving into a loving harness, there are worlds of abundance and blessings. In fact, such world’s bring forth a light of awakening of delicacy. Spiritual nutrition is aligned with the way, that we walk. That Soulful walk, indeed! There are those smooth strides, with certain hops in our steps. There are certain, smooth-talking rituals, as it pertains to one’s ability to move, righteously. Soul struttin’ is aligned in our moving with purpose. There are ways in ensuring, that we are always in sync, with our journey (and meaning) on this very Earth! On a deeper level, the way we walk, contributes to what we attract! Afterall, it’s all about the presentation. And, presentation is power-SOUL Power!

William McKinley Hutchinson