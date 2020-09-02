Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A story of conviction, courage, and purposeful living

Inspiration from Lynn DelGaudio’s book, Altered on Impact - How a Traumatic Brain Injury Taught Me to Lead a Purposeful Life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Freestock on Unsplash

Lynn and I met, virtually, sometime in late 2019. We soon realized we share similar worldviews. She shared her book with me, Altered on Impact – How a Traumatic Brain Injury Taught Me to Lead a Purposeful Life so that I could get to understand her better. She never expected me to write anything about her book. I wanted to because her journey she shared in her book is inspiring. It takes tremendous courage to confront grave realities, successfully make a turnaround, and come out stronger and more inspired than ever before. As I was reading her book, I experienced a range of emotions myself – distress, exhaustion, depression, determination, perseverance, resilience, hope, and joy.

The book is on her meditative journey from trauma to inside-out transformation. I felt I was right there with her as a reader throughout this entire episode of her life. I could feel her pain – physical, emotional, mental. I had lived in the U.S. alone for many years, and worked in the financial sector. So, I could relate to many of these situations she narrated in her book. Life in the U.S. can get very stressful and lonely when we are left almost on our own to manage ourselves through a traumatic brain injury.  I could picture her going through her ordeals – surgeries, suicidal tendencies, work pressure, financial stress, endless medications, and doctor visits. I could also relate to the help and support she got from friends and family. Life is such that we meet some of the most amazing people during our critical times. I tried to put myself in her shoes, and at times, it felt heavy. What was amazing to me was how self-aware she was during the entire time, especially the way she observed and narrated every detail.

The book is divided into two parts. In the first part, she writes about her journey of her injury. In the second part, she talks about the birth of her new self. Not even for a single moment did she victimize herself. She accepted and faced the realities. She did not let anger control her. She handled the entire situation in a calm and composed way. Deliberate positive affirmations, visualization exercises are some of the techniques she used to navigate through the trauma.

In chapter eight, she writes “I may not have known consciously or specifically what that meant, but intuitively, I knew that I wanted to be self-aware, self-realized (discovering and knowing my true self) and self-actualized (bringing my own uniqueness into the world).”  This becomes her foundation towards her future self.

Lynn touches upon various aspects of society like how as a little girl she realized people were more interested to see her win than to stop and help another girl who fell behind in a running competition. Isn’t this a sad but true reality of a very competitive world, we are living in today?

In the second part of the book, Lynn takes us through her rebuilding phase. She is working towards her core self – her very own Lynn, she was destined to be. She talks about how the mechanistic Newtonian world made us mechanical people with little to no awareness of who we truly are or can be. She talks about the Quantum worldview and its endless possibilities and the power of consciousness.

We learn from her that non-linear thinking, power of appreciation, meditation, nonviolent communication (NVC), healthy organic diet, positive relationships, continuous learning are some of the ways to commit to a new way of life.  This new way of living feels more blissful, abundant, and joyful.

Towards the end of the book, she makes several changes in her life. She realized her true calling is helping people to live with wholesomeness. She moved to a new apartment, she enrolled herself to get certified as a health coach and soon started coaching others to find that light within.

Lynn’s courage to confront her crucibles and to make the necessary changes in her life is a story that needs to be shared so that we are inspired to use our own crucibles as opportunities to pave our way to becoming our true selves.

Rajyeshwari Ghosh, Founder and Trusted Advisor at Quantum Holistic Advisory Services

I love all shades of life and embrace both the light and the darkness. I am on my journey of self evolution. I left home when I was 18, so more than two decades of variety of experiences shaped my perspectives of life. I am unpretentious and open-minded. I left corporate life to start my consultancy practice, so my work is an extension of who I am.

I am a Karma Yogi (Servant Leader). I have more than 16 years of combined work experience in Industry and Consulting; part of this is also self-study and intensive research for two years. Having worked in diverse economies – the U.S.A., India, Bangladesh, Singapore – I have developed a global mindset and hence love diversity.

I conduct workshops, deliver talks, provide consultancy and write articles on my core areas (stated below). The contents are multidisciplinary research driven and based on Quantum paradigm - study of ancient wisdom (Eastern and Western spirituality).

I live a holistic, organic, green, meditative life. I am mindful of people and planet. My work, relationships have a unique flavor – a combination of trust, transparency, quality, purpose and passion. I believe dignity, integrity and credibility are foundations for meaningful life. And I expect the same from others. Precisely, I look for people who are good for mind, heart and soul.

In my earlier roles in Big Four and Wall Street, I served a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 mainly in Manufacturing, Consumer and Financial Services.

I am known for my new ideas and fresh thinking. One of my ideas got recognized as one of the top 10 innovative ideas in Consulting India Innovation Challenge in PwC India. I am the Recipient of Above and Beyond, PwC Experience, Spot Awards. I was a Speaker at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, Calcutta University, Nepal's Kantipur Conclave, US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and SAP INDUS. I was awarded the prestigious Dean’s Scholar and was nominated twice in the National Dean’s List (US). I am a member of Lorange Network and Blockchain Chamber of Commerce.

Core Areas: Quantum Paradigm, Systems Thinking, Leadership Development, Spiritual & Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Blockchain, Business Intelligence, Ethics and Technology, Digital World.

Besides work, I actively pursue my interests in heritage preservation, travel, music, nature, food and reading. I also spend quality time with family, friends and doing social work.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

pursuit of excellence by lisa mcdonald #LivingFearlessly
Community//

“In Sport, as in Life in General, the Pursuit of Excellence Needs to be a Constant Goal.”

by Lisa McDonald
Community//

Change the “The Juggling Act”​: Making Better Strategic Choices to Lead Yourself and Others During COVID & Beyond

by Amy Conway-Hatcher
Community//

“But what if the bully is a grown-up?”

by Sheetal Sheth

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.