Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Sting of W’s

Winning and Losing is like peanut butter and jelly. You need both to be completely satisfied, or so I used to think.  Then I started working professionally and realized there is certainly some gray in the world and this ambiguity applied to my thinking as well.  With a demanding operations and engineering career and working […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Russellstreet (Flickr)
Russellstreet (Flickr)

Winning and Losing is like peanut butter and jelly. You need both to be completely satisfied, or so I used to think.  Then I started working professionally and realized there is certainly some gray in the world and this ambiguity applied to my thinking as well. 

With a demanding operations and engineering career and working in a manufacturing environment, I found it difficult to maintain a workout regimen.  This is when I started tracking my Wins by placing a “W” on the board in my cubicle as an outward example of my accomplishment.  My entire focus was on winning.  I didn’t need to worry about losing, that took care of itself. On the days when I made it to the gym, before or after my shift started, I put a W on the board and my goal was to have as many W’s on the board as possible. 

Fast forward 15 years and I still use that same thought process to help me achieve my fitness, financial, business, and personal goals.  The thought process is the same: track the W’s.  In doing so, my time and attention are focused on what I want to happen and the type of behavior I want to demonstrate.  On days when I do well, I get rewarded for my W, which I can see and feel good about, and on the days when life and fatigue get the best of me, I still feel good because I am living. 

I found the win-lose mentality didn’t work for me to keep me motivated.  It demotivated me as soon as the “L” started showing up.  The losses.  It was harder to restart when I focused on the Wins as well as on the Losses.  By simply removing the L’s and only tracking the W’s, I was able to put my energy where I needed it to be which allowed my momentum to build at a steady consistent pace.

Some weeks there may be 4 W’s on the board, which is my current fitness goal, and some weeks, 3 or even two W’s show up for me as life happens. However, it is on the days when there is no W that I feel the most empowered to start again to track my W’s and see my progress. 

Perhaps you are looking for a new way to track your wins and successes without the fear or frustration of losses that lurks in the background.  Get your calendar out and start tracking your W’s and see how it will quickly change your perspective as you string your WINS together for your success. 

    Raushawna Price, Author|Coach|Speaker|Radio Show Host at Eyrie Success | iHeart Radio

    Raushawna Price, Founder of Eyrie Success, is known as the Giver of Awesomeness™ and is an International Author, Coach, Speaker, Trainer, and Radio Personality with iHeart Radio and WDRB Media.  She focuses on helping clients and organizations overcome negative outcomes from adult bullying and conflict.
    Raushawna holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University and Purdue University, respectively, and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from the Broad Institute.  Raushawna continues to bring Awesomeness to her clients while also enjoying workouts and jigsaw puzzles in her spare time.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash
    Wisdom//

    What Chess Has Taught Me About Business and Life

    by Nabeel Ahmad
    Image via Getty
    Work Smarter//

    6 Tips for Staying on Task When You’re Feeling Unmotivated

    by VINA
    Community//

    Want Success? Win Ugly | Jennifer Magley

    by Jennifer Magley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.