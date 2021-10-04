Contributor Log In
A Step By Step Guide to Changing Your Career

The first step in changing your career is to choose a new path to follow. It’s not enough to be unhappy with your current position, although that can be a good starting point. From there, consider doing something you’re passionate about, such as pursuing architecture if you love art. You can also talk to other […]

The first step in changing your career is to choose a new path to follow. It’s not enough to be unhappy with your current position, although that can be a good starting point. From there, consider doing something you’re passionate about, such as pursuing architecture if you love art. You can also talk to other professionals in your community to find out more about the common experiences in those career fields. Once you have chosen a new career, you can create a plan for pursuing it.

Evaluate Your Skills

Once you choose a new career path, your first step will be to determine if you have any of the skills you’ll need to pursue it. If you have chosen a new field that’s related to your current career path, some of your skills may be transferable. Otherwise, you’ll have to look for ways to develop the new skills you’ll need to possess.

Go Back to School

In taking on any new career path, you should expect that you’ll have to undergo some type of training. Depending on the career you have chosen, you may need to pursue a college degree. However, there are also other career paths that may only require a brief training period or apprenticeship. For example, a vocational career, such as plumbing or auto mechanics, may only require the completion of a six to 12 month training program. Alternatively, drug addiction counseling will require a more traditional college education.

Build Your Network

Even as you pursue your education or training, you can start networking with professionals who are already established in a similar career field. This will help you familiarize yourself with your future colleagues. Additionally, building a large network will help you learn about job opportunities, seminars, conventions, and other opportunities to get more involved in your chosen industry. The benefits of building a strong network cannot be understated.

Once you have the proper training under your belt, the only thing left to do is to gain some experience. It’s difficult to break into an entirely new career field without some type of experience. If you can join an internship as a part of your education, that can help you get some experience. Otherwise, consider looking for volunteer opportunities to help you get that practical on the job training.

