A Spiritual Practice: How It Can Rebalance Your Life

I had reached a breaking point.

I felt numb and depleted – physically, mentally, and emotionally.

I was disconnected… from myself, from others, and from the Universe.

I had burned out.

All this stemmed from my efforts to have my first telesummit be a huge success. So, I abandoned caring for my mind, body, and soul, in order to achieve this “success.” And I forgot to have fun and experience joy along the way.

It took this burnout reoccurrence for me to recognize my old destructive patterns. It was NOT pretty. (And as it goes to show… even a self-care expert like me can crash and burn when ignoring my foundation.)

A spiritual journey wants us to be present to the experience of moving forward. During the planning for my telesummit, I wasn’t present to my soul’s needs or my body’s needs. I was only present to my desire to succeed, thinking that this would bring the experience of fulfillment… but my soul yearned for more.

As I felt the desire to be connected again – with myself and the Divine – a spiritual reawakening took place.

I became aware that I needed to completely realign my body and soul, so I re-engaged with my spiritual practice to get my life back in balance.

For me, it took a mini-implosion to rebalance my life.

It doesn’t have to be the same for you!

Rebalance your mind, body, and soul by engaging with your spiritual practice.

What is a Spiritual Practice?

A spiritual practice can be one or more specific activities you do to connect with yourself, the divine, and the world around you. The practices are usually exercises, processes, or rituals that work best when done with consistency, and they will set the tone for how you greet life. They are what guide you on your path as you move towards your life vision. A spiritual practice could include activities like meditation, journaling, yoga, creative writing, drawing, or a breathing exercise. An effective spiritual practice can shift your mindset and change your approach to life.

As you begin rebalancing through spiritual practice you’ll begin to notice how it assists your well-being…

6 Benefits of Having a Spiritual Practice

Connection with values

The actions that make up a spiritual practice begin with a mindset that is based on your deepest values. As you consistently engage in your practice, you’ll be reminded of how you want to walk, talk, and show up in the world. This, in turn, will prompt your awareness of the values that are most important to you.

Gratitude

As you find a spiritual connection to something greater than yourself, you will begin to experience the true meaning of your life. As you seek answers and rebalance your life, the enlightening discoveries you make can bring greater happiness and joy. These unfolding experiences will also be accompanied by feelings of deep gratitude.

Heal Your Body and Mind

Spiritual healing comes in many ways. It can come through self-healing or be channeled by a spiritual healer. Self-healing can be achieved through visualization, meditation, or prayer. Reiki healing, Pranic healing, and Quantum healing are other examples of spiritual healing practices. These practices can strengthen your physical and mental health through the shifting and rebalancing of the energy in your body, mind, and spirit.

Achieve Even Greater Success

Having a consistent spiritual practice can be a great way to achieve higher levels of success with more ease. This can be a benefit of finding an aligned, purposeful life doing what you’re most passionate about. Your spiritual practice will accelerate your journey to find your purpose, rebalance your priorities, and align yourself with success.

Experience Greater Freedom

Having a consistent spiritual practice will help shift your mindset from unwanted negativity, self-doubt, and anguish to positivity, confidence, and joy. By putting your focus on more important things, you are less likely to waste time efforting over what’s trivial. Instead, you’ll be more aware of how to create what you truly desire with greater ease.

Lead a Fulfilling Life

Experiencing greater ease is just one amazing gift you will receive through your spiritual practice. You will rebalance and find it easier to let go of struggle and embrace flow, so your path guides you towards a more fulfilling life.

The benefits of spiritual practice will take shape as you begin to focus on your journey. If you’re not sure where to begin, start by taking some small steps…

Finding the Right Spiritual Practice For You

>>> Ask questions

Why am I here?

Maybe you’re here to make a big impact in the world or in someone’s life. Whether your purpose is large or small, it’s up to you how you choose to live it.

How do I want to show up in the world?

Think back to your values. This is how you treat others and connect with the world. The energy you put out will be the energy you receive.

Is this the experience I want for my life?

Fast forward to age 90. You’ve lived the life you desire. Journal about it. When you look at the things you’re doing now, what might need to shift in order for you to actually have that life you imagined.

>>> Connect with your answers

Make a decision

You can continue on the path you’ve chosen or maybe you need to make some changes. Evaluate your life based on the questions you’ve just answered and decide if you need to realign with your spirituality to rebalance your life.

Take physical action

Once you’ve made your decision, do it! When you take actions designed to bring you happiness and joy, you will eventually embody that. So choose the way you want to live your life and then act on your choices.

Spirituality will give you a healthy, well-rounded, balanced life. Before I re-engaged my spiritual practice, I reached a breaking point. That doesn’t have to happen to you. As you focus on your spiritual practice, what seemed important before, may become insignificant. The forgotten and unappreciated may shift to a place of relevance. As you take the time to align with your spirituality, you’ll be more aware of how to rebalance your priorities with ease and discover a more meaningful life.

If you sense you’re on a collision course, like I was, or you’re wondering how to start your rebalance, find answers at my Success Without Sacrifice Experience.

The promise of this free online event is for you to Master Your Energy, Get More Done In Less Time and Make Your Massive Impact In The World.

Make sure to click here now to register for this FREE 3-day online event.

November 12th-14th (Friday – Sunday)

Join me for this dynamic and engaging 3-day event to:

Break free from the addiction to achievement and accomplishment to experience true fulfillment

Learn how to listen to your body, so you stop overriding and start honoring yourself (this is the key to not burning out)

Get pragmatic tools to shift your self-talk from negative to positive, so you increase your confidence and energy

Discover the mindset shifts you need to stop pushing and efforting, so you get more done in less time with greater ease

Tap into your inner power, passion, and purpose to uplevel your leadership and impact (personally and professionally)

Click here now to register for Success without Sacrifice Experience.