A Sound Of, RED! Koshiji Fubuki #Japan

If the color, red, were a certain musical sound, what would it be? From our personal stories, and journeys, there are ways of interpreting (and selecting) different forms of the color, red, which would be suitable for our liking. When speaking about a particular song, rhythm, or beat, which would embody the different layers of red, we are not speaking about the mentioning of the term, within the lyrics. Not at all! On the contrary, we are talking about a certain song, ballad, or instrumental, which accurately paints the persona of, red.

Granted, you can find a few of such songs, within different cultures, from around the world; from different languages from around the world. They just happen to match the land, atmosphere, and vibes from which they are birthed from. Then, we move into the talent of the vocalist. There are certain reflections, yet to be made, as it pertains to this specific coloring. What is it about red-its texture, pattern, design, and shaping-which makes it so recognizable? Could it also be due to its boisterous vibe? After all, it is unapologetic, within every sense of the depth for the term? How does it resonate with the singer performing its texture?

For starters, we have the power of creativity and imagination. To assist us in the interpretation of the color, red, we have the power of sensory imagery. We remember items, which are natural reflections for the color, red! Red apples. Strawberries. Cherries. There are different depictions of, “the Lady in red.” Furthermore, there are unique depictions, when it comes to certain paintings; and how red is depicted. It gets you to question, as to why the color, red, poses a certain attraction, like no other.

Listening to one particular, Japanese singing legend, listeners gain a tastes of those rouge-colored vibes; or one taste, to be clear. In this particular song, rouge-coloring takes on a certain persona, of wandering. It feels, and sounds, as if it is floating into hidden spaces, yet to be explored. However, a silkened persistence takes the stage. In this sense, red is confident, and comfortable. It is taking its slow, and precious time. Moving at its own pace, it will not be rushed. Simultaneously, it will not be taken for granted, either. In fact, part of its slow nature, is how it desires us to take notice, and appreciate its movement. Red, in this musical interpretation, wants us to be fully immersed within its being. It desires to have us in tuned, and focused, from Point A to Point Z!

It is evident that this specific song is intertwined with a certain vibe, which permeates through the very psyche (and core) of one’s curiousity, for the color, red! What may sound “lackadaisical,” is actually a hidden layer of work, at hand! It is a slow way of maneuvering throughout the area. Whatever area, it has come to occupy, let it be known, that within this song, red moves gracefully; while painting its own design through the wellness, of a rouge–colored timing!

Koshiji Fubuki