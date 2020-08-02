Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A soul Re-birth after losing my precious girl!

My daughter Elianna, passed away at the tender age of 12 in August 2011. She passed very suddenly from a brain hemhorrage – Elianna left behind a huge legacy
which I am inheriting; by this I mean I am
making it my sole mission to understand
WHY she had to leave us and to understand more about
life here on earth, why we are here and who we are. Her
strength has given me the passion and grace to continue,
so I can delve deep into my soul and find the
answers within, instead of running away from them. I had
a choice whether to reach for the light or to stay in the
dark and no matter how turbulent and stormy my journey
has been, my grief has brought me to the light.
Elianna has helped me become a stronger
human being where I can adapt great spiritual
wisdom and knowledge in my life which she has helped
me to achieve through my soul growth so that I can pass
onto others. The wonderful and beautiful signs Elianna has
given us from her world are reminders that there is life
beyond and that our soul is eternal! I often feel your
the energy around me, like a light cloud, such an amazing
feeling, and this signifies to me she is still with me and
that I know that we are more than our bodies here on
earth.
As sad as it was, I now realize Elianna’s leaving us was
meant to be. She completed her spiritual assignment
here on this earth plane and had to return home to where
she belongs. I no longer feel like the ship at sea, where
there is no anchor insight since I now know that I have
reached the shore where I feel stable and safe and have
since risen to a new plateau of truth and understanding.
This anchor is within me, my soul, giving me support
and strength every step of the way but only through
riding and embracing these turbulent waves of grief have
I come this far. These waves washed over me, healed me
, and radiated my soul which in time opened my heart and
mind. The grief within me lies dormant, and every now
and then I shed tears of sadness for you, but I know the
the face of grief has now changed and accompanies me along
my journey.
Grief has softened me not in the sense of weakness but
in the sense of strength. I feel as though I have made a
gigantic accomplishment for my well-being, and I
now realize that every single lesson in life is never
wasted.
My goal here in this life is to treasure and appreciate
every day that passes by, no matter how difficult it may
be. Elianna, because of your passing you have enabled me
to grow deeper within and now that I am armed with
enough spiritual knowledge, I can face the world
again and to share this knowledge with others.

    Louise Suzanne Boyd

    In 2011, after the sudden and tragic loss of Louise's daughter Elianna, Louise became driven to search for answers during her turbulent journey of grief. She became interested in spirituality, and so she began reading books on the subject of life and death. In 2014, she wrote her first book, Journey to the Rainbow, with her sister Mandy. Her sister played a vital role in her book, contributing some of the most magical poems and experiences Mandy had received from Elianna. Louise and her family also encountered dreams and signs. She thought this would be a comforting way to bring light to others as well as highlighting her journey of grief.  The book was later published in two National Hospice magazines and several local newspapers. Louise also made an appearance on the Morning  Blend, a Milwaukee based breakfast show.

    In 2015, she enrolled in The University of Metaphysical Sciences, California, to study Divinity while writing her second book, The Power of Eternal Love, which was published in June of 2017.

    In 2018, Louise received her M.Div. from the University of Metaphysical Sciences and also finished writing her third book, Dimensions of Transition.

    Louise has several articles published in Still Standing Magazine and Thrive Global. Life is more meaningful; she can carry on Elianna's name through her work, with her daughter's energy, which continually surroundher. She has dedicated the past seven years to perfect her knowledge in the field, helping herself and others, driven by the empowerment of love.

