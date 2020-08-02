A soul Re-birth after losing my precious girl!

My daughter Elianna, passed away at the tender age of 12 in August 2011. She passed very suddenly from a brain hemhorrage – Elianna left behind a huge legacy

which I am inheriting; by this I mean I am

making it my sole mission to understand

WHY she had to leave us and to understand more about

life here on earth, why we are here and who we are. Her

strength has given me the passion and grace to continue,

so I can delve deep into my soul and find the

answers within, instead of running away from them. I had

a choice whether to reach for the light or to stay in the

dark and no matter how turbulent and stormy my journey

has been, my grief has brought me to the light.

Elianna has helped me become a stronger

human being where I can adapt great spiritual

wisdom and knowledge in my life which she has helped

me to achieve through my soul growth so that I can pass

onto others. The wonderful and beautiful signs Elianna has

given us from her world are reminders that there is life

beyond and that our soul is eternal! I often feel your

the energy around me, like a light cloud, such an amazing

feeling, and this signifies to me she is still with me and

that I know that we are more than our bodies here on

earth.

As sad as it was, I now realize Elianna’s leaving us was

meant to be. She completed her spiritual assignment

here on this earth plane and had to return home to where

she belongs. I no longer feel like the ship at sea, where

there is no anchor insight since I now know that I have

reached the shore where I feel stable and safe and have

since risen to a new plateau of truth and understanding.

This anchor is within me, my soul, giving me support

and strength every step of the way but only through

riding and embracing these turbulent waves of grief have

I come this far. These waves washed over me, healed me

, and radiated my soul which in time opened my heart and

mind. The grief within me lies dormant, and every now

and then I shed tears of sadness for you, but I know the

the face of grief has now changed and accompanies me along

my journey.

Grief has softened me not in the sense of weakness but

in the sense of strength. I feel as though I have made a

gigantic accomplishment for my well-being, and I

now realize that every single lesson in life is never

wasted.

My goal here in this life is to treasure and appreciate

every day that passes by, no matter how difficult it may

be. Elianna, because of your passing you have enabled me

to grow deeper within and now that I am armed with

enough spiritual knowledge, I can face the world

again and to share this knowledge with others.