A Song Of Serenade: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

There are those moments of listening to a song, and you are moved by its presence. The language is unfamiliar. The song is foreign, and yet you feel a connection. You don’t understand its meaning. And, somehow, you gain a sense of this song being outside, in the land. You simply know it. It feels Earthly. The vibe feels euphoric and rich. There is just something about how the singer is able to vocally maneuver through a piece, which reveals its Earthly sound and timber. It just feels, natural!

Have you ever sat outside and heard a performance so Earthly, that it matched the Heavenly touch of the Earth? Have you heard it match the winds? Have you heard its timber embody the sounds? What must that be like? How does it feel to engage in such a pleasant euphoria? When you hear such a song, write it down. In fact, save it. For, it serves as a testimony to Earth’s musicality; at least, for one part of its geographical location.

The land of Afghanistan had its jewels of mountains. Photographed in the right way, such natural gems reveal the paradise, that Afghanistan truly is; a stark contrast to what is happening, and has been happening, in its modern history. If only the world got to experience this side of Afghanistan. If only the world got to experience the natural beauties, culinary, musical artistry, and visual arts of the Afghan world. Ah! What a different picture we would come to see. If only.

Well, my Darlings, such is the treasure of music! Music grants us another vision. Furthermore, it permits us to see, what is often, hidden. There is the reality, and there is the fictional world. If reality could look like fiction, what a beautiful experience humanity would have! Love would bloom! There would be much more creativity. Poverty would cease to exist. That’s what we would see. Imagine a world, where we imitated fiction into reality! Wouldn’t that be a sight?

Listening to one legendary, the listeners cannot help, but to experience a place of, calm. Everything feels alright. Everything will be alright! The land will be in a Spirit of peace. Things will calm down. Soon, there will be an awakening, where the good energies will arise from the land. There will be peace. And, the kisses of love will find their way to the hopeless, and those who have been defeated.

Listening to the song, “Bego Bego Delbar,” one can’t help, but to listen, and experience the sounds, for such a beautiful, and enchanted land. Why do we not hear more of this side of the nation? Well, again, that’s what music is for. It’s the music. It’s the beauty of finding a love, that is so rich and enduring. For neither conquest, or evil shall dirty the presence of this land. It shall not some to pass. Not at all. The sound is too Heavenly. It’s blossom is too sacred, and a force of delicate care. No matter the greed of man, the sound of Afgahn winds, will always be there!

Now, sing the song for winds, where Afghan winds remember the ones, who belong.

Meena Zheela