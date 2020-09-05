Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Society Driven by Time

In the 20th Century, there was a constant philosophical debate on the nature of time fueled by the work of the British idealist philosopher J. M. E. McTaggart. Henceforth his 1908 paper, “The Unreality of Time” Mr. McTaggart said this:

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In the 20th Century, there was a constant philosophical debate on the nature of time fueled by the work of the British idealist philosopher J. M. E. McTaggart. Henceforth his 1908 paper, “The Unreality of Time” Mr. McTaggart said this:

“Time is actually unreal because our description of it is necessarily either contradictory, circular or insufficient. We see the present moment we are living through as the ONLY present time. But, all other moments, past and future, also either were or will be the present time at some point or other, so how can this contradiction be reconciled?”

We can’t touch time, and we can’t feel it. Yet, it is fundamental to our lives. To quote Alan W. Watts, a British philosopher:

We seem to be driven along by our past. We believe that life is moving under the power of the past, but that’s another fallacy; the past is the present. We don’t realize that the true reality in which we live is the present moment, the now. We spend most of our time and a great deal of our emotional energy living in time which is not here, living in an “elsewhere” which appears to be illusory.”

He adds: While we might be addicted to time; we end up developing a kind of chronic anxiety about it. Because of our sensitivity to the feeling of time, we want to be sure that our future be assured. Therefore, for most of us, the future becomes more important that the present. We become hooked to time. I will add that it is of very little use to us to be able to control and plan for the future unless we are capable of living totally in the present. So we tend to pursue something we can never reach, and that is the sense of certainty. No human can be sure of the future. We can only plan for it while living in the now.

I couldn’t agree more with Mr. Watts.

Arguably time is the most valuable thing you’ll ever have. In fact, the way you feel while you are using your time has a major impact on the quality of your life, your health, as well as your daily performance and productivity.

Let me explain. If you start your day feeling like you got hit by a truck, chances are you’d have a lousy day at best. An hour of your time would feel like three exhausting hours, and you’d experience little to no productivity. On the other hand, if you were waking up full of energy, your day would go by quickly. You’d be at the top of your game and accomplish much more than when you wake up feeling awful. Common sense? Not really!

Feeling energized is not only about the amount and the quality of sleep you get, the types of exercises you use and the kinds of foods you eat, but also about making sure that your physical, emotional, mental and spiritual energy reservoirs are maintained at adequate levels. We all know we can’t save time, but we can save energy, and when we do that, we are left with more productive time. Hence, managing energy, not time is key.

I would argue that your success and failure, in everything you do, depends almost entirely on how you feel. Are you feeling energized on most days? Do you take the time to exercise and eat healthily? Do you spend time with friends and family? Do you take vacations? Do you take the time to meditate, contemplate or pray?

Or do you kill time ruminating about the past? What about over thinking the future? Thinking about the future may trigger fear of the unknown. That is not the same as planning for it, which is always done in the present moment.

Energy is used to enhance your time; along with vitality it can lead to maximum life, performance and productivity. You can’t buy time, but you can renew your energy to save you more time. Let me illustrate, if you’re working on a project and are fully energized, you’ll execute the task quicker and more efficiently. If on the other hand, you lack energy, your chances of completing the project will be jeopardized by a lack of focus, motivation and wasted time.

Increase Your Energy Daily

• Think about what you want out of your time and life, not how much you can get done. Being busy doesn’t always amount to being productive.

• Be mindful and don’t overcrowd every minute with tasks.

• Assess all your priorities and activities. If they enhance your life, keep them. If they don’t, eliminate those you can’t tolerate and replace them with things you love doing, things such as hanging out with people who drain your energy, instead spend time with those who are upbeat.

• Start with the heavy stuff first; do your most important task, while you’re full of energy.

• Identify your peak performance times and schedule difficult work for those times.

• Slow down and learn the difference between productive and nonproductive activities.

Subtract one nonproductive activity from your life each day and replace it with a new productive and impactful activity until you reach the point of only doing productive and life-enhancing activities.

    Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

     Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

    Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

    Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

    As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

     

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is there free choice? It’s up to you

    by Yonason Goldson
    Community//

    Choosing a meaningful life over a happy life

    by Dr Chantal Breytenbach, PhD
    Community//

    10 Everyday Practices Based On the Wisdom of Ancient Greeks

    by Yannis Varellas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.