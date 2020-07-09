A #Social Prompt

Spoon-fed

My #social networking scrolling news was spoon-fed

It took over my head

Could I just stay in bed?

A bottomless pit of #socialized rearing

Where everyone else is doing the steering

But then I realized

Living behind this disguise

This #society of devices

Is our fix

Our vices

This prison is our poison

Our feeds destroy

And leave us with nothing

Depleting our substance

With utter nonsense

Totally exhausting

It’s like constant accosting

A #social nightmare

A constant scare

No thanks

Walk away

Update my status?

I have nothing to say

No more #social today

…..

ugh!

———-

Except for….

This one true joy,

I find in the noise

It’s in these pockets of spaces

Where we can deploy

Our words

To ears unheard

To be their voice

Or our own

Our choice

To write for you

To write for me

To have our words land

In a place to read

In a place to see

Wisdom in time

Frolicking in rhyme

This is the space where clarity unfolds

Where our words unfold

This is the place where healing remains

Our lives are regained

Amongst these poet’s heaps

Of unlimited alphabets

Lives love & faith,

These poems? Are safe

Even in cyber space

For our truth comes out

Naked on the page

When we engage

With our poetic rage

And hope, and grief, and sad, and belief

And I guess yes, for these reasons indeed

I’ll still consume some #social feed