A #Social Prompt

Spoon-fed
My #social networking scrolling news was spoon-fed
It took over my head
Could I just stay in bed?
A bottomless pit of #socialized rearing
Where everyone else is doing the steering
But then I realized
Living behind this disguise
This #society of devices
Is our fix
Our vices
This prison is our poison
Our feeds destroy
And leave us with nothing
Depleting our substance
With utter nonsense
Totally exhausting
It’s like constant accosting
A #social nightmare
A constant scare
No thanks
Walk away
Update my status?
I have nothing to say
No more #social today
…..
ugh!
———-
Except for….
This one true joy,
I find in the noise
It’s in these pockets of spaces
Where we can deploy
Our words
To ears unheard
To be their voice
Or our own
Our choice
To write for you
To write for me
To have our words land
In a place to read
In a place to see
Wisdom in time
Frolicking in rhyme
This is the space where clarity unfolds
Where our words unfold
This is the place where healing remains
Our lives are regained
Amongst these poet’s heaps
Of unlimited alphabets
Lives love & faith,
These poems? Are safe
Even in cyber space
For our truth comes out
Naked on the page
When we engage
With our poetic rage
And hope, and grief, and sad, and belief
And I guess yes, for these reasons indeed
I’ll still consume some #social feed