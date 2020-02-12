A single word can tell others who you are!

We live in a complex world. Technology is evolving on a daily basis, the news is constantly breaking and it can be difficult to stay in touch and up to date both professionally and personally. As a result, we tend to over complicate things in life – and in leadership.

What if leadership was just about trust?

Trust is the foundation of any successful relationship, with yourself and with others. Leadership is about relationships. If innovation grinds to a halt and your people have checked out mentally and emotionally, trust is the bonding agent that keeps things together and the lubricant that keeps things moving. Trust can’t rescue a poor strategy, but low levels of trust can derail a good one.

Too much of a good thing isn’t always that good

There are thousands of apps, books and videos available on Amazon, Apple and Youtube – and physically in shops too, of course – which aim to help people unravel the mysteries of leadership and the grand meaning behind it all.

People may feel like they need to find the magic key to being the best, most fantastic leader you’ve ever seen! It’s a wonderful thing to have access to so many opinions, theories and experiences but like anything, too much of a good thing isn’t always that good and really, this oversaturation can lead to confusion.

It can create confusion and feelings of negativity and doubt. Am I able to adopt these magic practices? Where do I begin? How long will it take to be the leader I’ve always wanted to be? What next? It’s like the beginning of a lifestyle shift. Daunting. You need to lay the groundwork to get anywhere though, and find your ‘why?’ in order to build trust – which is the very foundation of having an impact and leaving the legacy your heart desires.

Again this can lead to more questions. What is my ‘why?’ and how can I find it?

Your purpose is at the heart of these internal monologues

Your purpose in this life is your ‘why?’. It is the reason why you are here, and choose to lead in the way that you do. So by finding or shifting our purpose, we can lead authentically becoming the leader we would like to be. The way we find our purpose is by living intentionally everyday. Intent is the heart that pumps the blood of purpose. It’s simple.

Choose a single word as an intent for everyday

They can be anything. Although I like to choose words that are my values. They motivate me to be a certain way. They drive my thinking, feeling and doing.

Hold that word front of mind when you are in conversations, meetings or presentations. Allow it to influence the way you stand, speak and use your body language. In other words allow it to drive what others see. In time you will begin to notice your intentions build your purpose; your “why”, and ultimately help you to lead in a meaningful and authentic way.

It’s easy to over complicate things in life and leadership but this is a simple and effective way to build trust, reinvent your style and lead with purpose.