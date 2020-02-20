Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Simple Strategy To Manage Your Thoughts

How to change your relationship with your thoughts

By
A simple strategy to manage your mind

An educated mind can entertain a thought with accepting it – Aristotle

​I think the biggest revelation I have had as a psychologist is finding out that I can choose what thoughts to buy into.

You can actually choose whether to entertain a thought! Who knew? Well, Aristotle, obvs, but it was news to me.

I can  remember so clearly what life was like before I knew this. I have a vivid memory of walking down the road to Baron’s Court tube station and being so involved with arguing with my mind that I had actually started waving my arms up and down. I was that person you cross the street to avoid.

We get fused with our thinking. And often those thoughts do not serve us at all. They take us away from being present and following our values. Thoughts can encompass us in a psychological fog so you can’t see where you are going and you certainly cannot take effective action.

So try this: next time your mind is giving you a beating put the words ‘I am having the thought that…’in front of the statement.

‘I am having the thought that I can’t do this/will never be good enough/am a failure.’

If you want to go to superpowers level then try ‘I am noticing I am having the thought that I can’t do this/will never be good enough/am a failure.’

The key point is that it’s not about whether the thought is true or not, it’s about whether it helps you live a meaningful and authentic life in line with your values.

You cannot always change what your mind tells you but you ABSOLUTELY can change your relationship with your thoughts.

Isn’t that just the best news you’ve had in ages?

Dr Sam Akbar, D Clin Psy, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of The Mind Minute, a toolkit designed to enhance your everyday well-being in 60 seconds or less at She Minds

I have worked as a clinical psychologist for a number of years and bring a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to my work. I write the The Mind Minute, a newsletter designed to enhance your everyday well-being in 60 seconds or less. Check it out here

My work is always the informed by the same principle - ​to provide high quality, science-backed psychology to help make a difference in day to day living. 

Prior to gaining my doctorate in Clinical Psychology from UCL, I spent ten years making documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4. And before that, I studied Classics at Oxford. So, I have moved around a bit ​and I love trying to combine all of the experience I have had in different areas of my life to make psychology accessible in every day life.

​I live in London with my husband and young daughter. In my spare time, I like to partake in marathons. Box-set marathons. On the sofa.

 

 

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

- MARCUS AURELIUS

