A Simple Hack To Find An Extra $50K/year In Your Business

When I ask small business owners what they need most in their business, I get the same answers every time. More clients, more revenue and more profit!

I will show you a quick hack to find a minimum of $50,000 in business revenue without spending any extra dollars on marketing or ads.

The Buyers Journey

Have you heard of the buyer’s journey?

This is the journey me, you and most people we know go through before making a buying decision.

This journey often starts with intrigue or awareness of a product or service. For example, you see an ad for a hot tub, now you want one! (I love hot tubs by the way, they are amazing!).

However, most people do not go buying a hot tub right away. 90% of the population start researching and gathering information about hot tubs. First, they ask themselves if they want it, what their life would look like if they have one, why they should or shouldn’t they get one…..and finally, when they’ve convinced themselves of getting one, they ask themselves, who should they buy from?

That right there is the buyer’s journey that 90% of the population take before they make a buying decision. The remaining 10% of the population are what I call NOW buyers. They are usually more impulsive and quick to buy what they want NOW.

They will immediately make an order from the first hot tub company that shows up on their Google search. Crazy right?

The problem and the opportunity are that most businesses only think about the 10% of the population. They focus all of their marketing resources and efforts (and for good reason) on the NOW buyers and ignore the 90% of the population who will most likely buy, only at some point in the future.

You see, 90% of the population also love to buy, but first, they want information. They have lots of questions, concerns and objections and they crave information to help them make an informed decision. This is where most businesses are leaving money on the table.

Strategic Marketing

A strategic marketing approach is being able to talk to people based on where they are and giving them the information they need to move along the buyer’s journey they are going to go on anyways so that when they choose to buy, they naturally think of your product/service.

To effectively do this, first, you have to enter the conversation that is taking place in the mind of your prospects which typically revolves around two major emotional issues.

The problem they have and don’t want The solution they want and don’t have

Once you’ve identified these two emotional issues, you can then use a proven formula called the Conversion Equation in your marketing material (website, squeeze page, ads etc.) to connect with your prospect and draw them in so that they can give you their contact information for you to then nurture them. Got it?

This equation follows four steps:

Interrupt them with a headline that states the problem your prospect has and doesn’t want. Engage them with a promise of the solution they want but don’t have. Educate them by providing information either verbally or in writing that presents the evidence that you can deliver the solution you promised better than the competition. Create a compelling and low-risk offer that your prospect can’t turn down. An example of a good offer is requesting a prospect to download a brochure titled “Everything You Need To Know Before Purchasing Your First Hot Tub” in exchange for their email address.

Drip Campaigns

A drip campaign is an automated sequence of ‘Value Add’ communications, sent directly to a prospect. A campaign like this is effective in capturing potential customers who are not NOW buyers. A campaign like this will steadily provide more information to your prospect, earning their trust which means they’ll naturally think of you when they are ready to buy.

Unfortunately, most businesses rarely if ever follow up with their prospects after their initial contact with them. Why is this important?

80% of all sales occur between the 5th and 12th direct point of contact between your business and the prospect.

Most businesses I work with are surprised and can’t believe all of the tens of thousands of dollars they were leaving on the table just because they ignored anyone who wasn’t a NOW buyer.

See how you can easily find an extra $50,000 or more in your business if you have a clear plan for the 90% of the population who are not NOW buyers?

Does your business have any plan in place to connect with anyone who is not a NOW buyer?

Hi, I’m David. I am a small business revenue specialist and I help small businesses find a minimum of $50,000 in revenue in less than 50 minutes! Download my book for FREE where I share my best strategies for finding more money in any business GUARANTEED