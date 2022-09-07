Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

A Simple Habit That Has A Huge Impact

Do you always say what you’re thinking? I used to teach, “If you think it, say it.” But, when I received some funny looks, it made me realize that, perhaps, I needed to adjust that saying to be conveyed in a more positive way! Often, we think good thoughts about others, but we don’t always express […]

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Do you always say what you’re thinking? I used to teach, “If you think it, say it.” But, when I received some funny looks, it made me realize that, perhaps, I needed to adjust that saying to be conveyed in a more positive way!

Often, we think good thoughts about others, but we don’t always express them. I am known for saying, “I believe people should know when good things are being said behind their backs.”

It brings me joy to be able to share with people the good things others are saying about them when they are not around to hear it firsthand. There is no downside to this practice, some of the benefits to doing this are:

  • It increases self-esteem and confidence.
  • It shows recognition and appreciation.
  • It strengthens relationships.
  • And best of all, it puts a smile on someone’s face and brightens their day.

Wouldn’t it be nice if, instead of keeping it to ourselves, we took the time to share with others, the nice or positive things were are thinking about them? So why don’t we do it more often? Do we think we will get a weird look? Or are we just too busy to slow down long enough to shift focus away from ourselves?

I was recently reminded of the power of receiving positive feedback by one of my readers, Farid. In the picture below you can see the notes he took while reading my book. He then made time to send this photo and a note where he shared how much he was learning and gaining from my book. 

It is not the first time I have received positive words about my work. That doesn’t matter – but, every time it happens, it has a great impact on me. It feels incredibly validating and rewarding to know about the positive impact my words had on someone.

I know I am not the only one who feels good when receiving positive comments. In fact, one of the top 3 ways to ensure job satisfaction for your team is to generously share appreciation and recognition for employee contributions. In other words, if employees feel valued, they will report higher levels of satisfaction and happiness at their jobs.

Want to continue thinking about how to have greater influence and impact at work or as a leader? Check out my latest book The Connector’s Advantage to learn more. Visit this link to learn about some special offers on the book!

Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

You might also like...

Community//

Identifying Low Self-Esteem

by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
\
Community//

You’re Awesome and Should Know It!

by Daisy Hampton
Community//

Building blocks of self-esteem and self -acceptance

by Martina Witter
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.