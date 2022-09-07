A Simple Habit That Has A Huge Impact

Do you always say what you’re thinking? I used to teach, “If you think it, say it.” But, when I received some funny looks, it made me realize that, perhaps, I needed to adjust that saying to be conveyed in a more positive way!

Often, we think good thoughts about others, but we don’t always express them. I am known for saying, “I believe people should know when good things are being said behind their backs.”

It brings me joy to be able to share with people the good things others are saying about them when they are not around to hear it firsthand. There is no downside to this practice, some of the benefits to doing this are:

It increases self-esteem and confidence.

It shows recognition and appreciation.

It strengthens relationships.

And best of all, it puts a smile on someone’s face and brightens their day.

Wouldn’t it be nice if, instead of keeping it to ourselves, we took the time to share with others, the nice or positive things were are thinking about them? So why don’t we do it more often? Do we think we will get a weird look? Or are we just too busy to slow down long enough to shift focus away from ourselves?

I was recently reminded of the power of receiving positive feedback by one of my readers, Farid. In the picture below you can see the notes he took while reading my book. He then made time to send this photo and a note where he shared how much he was learning and gaining from my book.

It is not the first time I have received positive words about my work. That doesn’t matter – but, every time it happens, it has a great impact on me. It feels incredibly validating and rewarding to know about the positive impact my words had on someone.



I know I am not the only one who feels good when receiving positive comments. In fact, one of the top 3 ways to ensure job satisfaction for your team is to generously share appreciation and recognition for employee contributions. In other words, if employees feel valued, they will report higher levels of satisfaction and happiness at their jobs.

Want to continue thinking about how to have greater influence and impact at work or as a leader? Check out my latest book The Connector’s Advantage to learn more. Visit this link to learn about some special offers on the book!