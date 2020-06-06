Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A SALUTE TO ALL MOMS

Mom not just a home maker, she is the happy maker...

Mom works everyday, she may be a working women or a home maker. ” No home is home without mom” that’s how she take care of everyone in the family. This is quite normal, that happens everyday.

But now in this pandemics, in this lock down just think of mom?! . She’ll be working throughout the day till she go to bed. No recreation, not going outside, no socialization. She’s overwhelmed anytime. Obviously tired both physically & mentally.

Sometimes they feel lack of love around the family members, no body paying attention, no prioritization given to her . Its not like that… during this time everyone at home, with different age groups, have different mindsets, and most work from home cause different emotions. This is how the abnormality appears.

Don’t lose hope moms, only you can make your family run, no one else . You are the who makes everyone happy. Happiness lies within you. Give up the thought happiness lies somewhere around you, it lies within you. Just bring it out, spread it to others.

Your hugs & kisses make your kids fly, your lovable words make your husband to love you more. Your delicious recipes make your entire family feel heaven. The way you take care of everyone, make other to feel happy and secure at home. The way you are responsible in your job make your higher officials satisfy. Its endless, countless.

Salute to all moms

Be Happy & Proud

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

