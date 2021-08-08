A Rosy Heart: Roy Drusky

Too often, people focus on the outer beauty of a woman, as the epitome of attraction and womanhood. While an initial attraction is beautiful, it’s not the only thing, that counts. Sometimes, people solely focus on clothes, jewlery, facial features, and physical attributes, that we forget about the other pertinent factors of womanhood and mystery. Often, those factors remain, hidden. Simultaneously, they are not for everyone to see. There are those times when those deeper treasures are not meant to be seen. Why? Simply put, it’s mainly for the those, who are in tuned with a deeper, spiritual connection. After all, their eyes are much more beautiful; granting us the ability to connect to a part of womanhood, that few will ever have access to.

She is a second-hand girl, living in a second-hand world! Her clothes are second-hand, as with her shoes. Nevertheless, there is something about the way, in which she carries, herself. It is seemingly perfect to one particular suitor. We can even say, that he is a smart man. For, he has depth. When a man has acquired a certain manner of depth, he is able to move beyond those traditional boundaries of beauty. He knows that you can dress up a woman in fashionable clothes, and the fashionable decor! However, you can’t fix her heart. You can’t dress a woman up in being a good person. It doesn’t work that way; not on that level.

Quite frankly, our second–hand lady is content with, herself. She simply ignores the taunts, biases, and nasty looks from those, who are too vain to see what real beauty looks like! Of course, her appearance could use a little bit of work. However, we have to asks ourselves, what does real beauty look like? How does it start? How does it begin? The answer is quite simple. It begins, from within.

One of the secrets of feminine beauty is how it is meant to blossom from the outside, in order to attract the inner hue. Beauty is much deeper than looking good for the pleasures of vanity’s sake. Beauty is meant for healing and the sustaining of the Creator’s will on Earth. It’s simply one of the blessed pleasures on this Earth. Heaven’s definition of beauty is meant to bring holistic wellness on Earth to the lives of others. That’s what it is all about.

Second–hand shoes, second–hand clothes, they all call her second–hand rose!

They all think they’re pretty smart, but rose don’t have a second–hand heart

They tease her about her clothes and things

It’s hard to believe some folks can be so mean

But, when I get the money, I’ll buy her the best

I’ll take rose, you can have all the rest

Yes! The world of womanhood can be a cruel and hateful place, when mean girls come around. It’s a mode for survival of the fittest. Furthermore, it gets us the opportunity to examine how beauty has become a place of abuse and negativity. Mainstream beauty narratives have done so much to abuse and tear down womanhood and feminine energy! It’s quite shameful, indeed! Nevertheless, it’s always the second-hand girl, who returns in reminding us where we need to be!

I love a little girl, who lives right across the way

I go to see her nearly every day

But, when I get the money, I’ll take her far away

So, the town can gather around and sayric

Second–hand shoes

He loves her; no questions, asked. It’s obvious, that he recognizes the depth within her. For, they are treasures, that money can’t buy. That’s when you know a man has elevated himself on a greater level of spiritual thinking. He truly gets what it means to delve further into the beauties of womanhood; moreso, than being addicted to her outer appeal. It’s often the women, who “don’t dress well,” who have a wealth of knowledge and spiritual treasures, to give!

So walk on, second–hand Lady! There is a greater love coming your way. What’s even more enchanting is that he will know just what to say!

