Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Road Less Traveled

Searching for Light

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I decided a rather long time ago that my life would look very different from those around me. I chose a road less traveled, one that’s definitely not paved, which seems to throw a wrench in even the best of intentions, just to keep things spicy I guess. It wasn’t an easy choice, it has since become the only choice in my mind, the only life I’d ever want to be a part of, where let’s admit it, I don’t fit into any sort of title or regulation, let alone box or mold. Sure to some that seems attractive, or to others, insane. Either side of the coin will show that it is nowhere near easy. I hit challenge after challenge, as most of us do in life. The last few years being no exception.

I do find comfort now in the unknown, in endless possibility, in change. Change being the only constant among this rollercoaster of a life. I fight tooth and nail for what I believe in, I work hard everyday sometimes just to get out of bed, my health both mentally and physically always seeming to deteriorate in one way or another. But among all that chaos is a form of acceptance, calmness, even peace. A refusal to break my own set morals or to conform to any other way of life. A dream to one day pave my own road, dig my own trenches and climb even the highest of mountain tops. 

From the outside things always look different, we see things and people how we want to see them. We believe the grass to always be greener in another’s yard. We romanticize aspects of others lives we maybe don’t even understand. We limit our own growth or potential by trying to make it in a broken world. Instead of being true to the voice deep with in us, we look outward for the answers we already house. 

I share this today because life for me has always been a struggle, I find myself often, especially lately in bed recuperating from pain that now seems to last all month instead of a few days here and there. A darkness lurks, anxiety stirs…But in that struggle I have found the love of many who help me fight the fight I so desperately need to fight. Without you all I wouldn’t be where I am. I know I’ve said this before plenty of times, but I want to say it again. Because there’s a sadness amongst most of us right now, a plague on humanity. One we so desperately need to end. And the only way that ends is in sharing, communicating and loving one another, and most importantly ourselves. Scars and all. It ends by only accepting the positives, denying the negatives and in looking past the trauma and the heartache, pushing yourself further and longer, to a higher vibration. Standing up against the masses that want to take your belief away and saying the cycle ends here.  

Sure, there are days I feel as if I could give up, days that break my soul, and I think how much more can I possibly endure?? But when we give into those spaces we create a hole deep within us that festers and grows. Refusal of such brings a light even darkness can’t fade. A light that expands and encompasses us all. 

Look for this light in you today. Look for it everyday and share that light even on your darkest of days. Soon that light will be the light that takes over the world.  

    Emily Mancini

    As NY Grown, Colorado Transplant, I spend my time teaching, healing, creating & exploring. I love music, am a total outdoor enthusiast, & a true Gypsy at heart.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.