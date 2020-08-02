A Random Moment, For the Gaming Of Time! #AUCNext100

The world of games is a Universal display of artistry and wonder. Games, in whatever way they are created, from whatever culture they derive, are a display of the Universal world, at play. All of the interactions and movements happening, when engaging in the world of games, are more than Earthly demonstrations of fun. In fact, they are on a higher realm. It is one of fantasy and creativity. Plus, it caters to the very audacity and dynamics of, fun!

In one of my myriad journeys and stops at the American University in Cairo’s library, I came across the anticipated, International Games Day 2017! From October 29-November 4, 2017, the world would celebrate games at their local libraries. For this particular moment at the American University in Cairo, it would be November 4, 2017. In all honesty, it was my first time hearing about this event. However, I came to learn that it is done all over the world; inside of differing Universities and educational spaces. For seven days, the world comes together, to play games. Going back into the euphoria of childhood and fantasy, we are allowed to be kids, again.

Walking into the AUC Library, diverse set ups, and designs, decorated the space. Certain areas contained the dynamics of 3-D designs and patterns. Others were a set-up of board games, craftily displaced on the table. Then, of course, there were those intriguing Spirits, who felt the vibe of stopping their tracks from a hectic day, in order to engage in the game of, play. A reminder that the seeking of knowledge should be fun. Not only should it be enjoyable, but it gives us that opportunity to explore different things about ourselves. Education is more than obtaining a degree. In fact, it is a personal journey, that many enter. We begin our transformation once we enter into the university or college level. How important it is for us to use those times of being able to take a break and play with fellow Beings, who don’t mind partaking in this sacred journey with you.

(Photograph By Sara Ahmed Shalaby; Edits By Lauren Clark)

One of the wonderful things I experienced during International Games Day 2017, at the American University In Cairo, is the very randomness of it all. Nothing was planned for me in having to walk upon this event. It simply happened. That’s how amazing life is! Sometimes, things are not planned; thereby, highlighting the very adventure of simply being human. In addition, its a learning lesson. There are times in our planning, where we lose ourselves. Sometimes plans becomes a rigid prison; binding us in a way where we feel guilty, if we don’t stick to every single detail or timeline we have prescribed to ourselves. Sometimes, it becomes an addiction. Being random provides us with the necessary breathing room, we need for ourselves. In fact, its that subtle shake craved by ourselves; reminding not take life so seriously. Leading us back to the realms of childhood, when we truly valued play time. It was the living proof of what life was all about.

I had wandered upon this group of Egyptian students. There were those students, who decided to stay a little later in partaking in the event. Some of the games on display, were those taking me back to a mental memory lane of my own childhood. Those moments when family membera engaged in games of Scrabble and others. It was fantastical! We did not know each other. It was our first time meeting each other. A group of strangers, who were bonded in their commonality of simply wanting to play a game. For that moment, no matter how temporary it may have been, we were connected with each other. In many ways it was the performance of this international experience. It was lovely. It was a blessing. It was Divine!

(Photograph By Sara Ahmed Shalaby; Edits By Lauren Clark)

(Photograph By Sara Ahmed Shalaby; Edits By Lauren Clark)

Ah! The art of being sporadic. The wonder of spontaneity, and its ability to guide a person into treasures, and beauty, that one may not have found, had they stuck to the schedule. Too bad more didn’t join us. The last part of the event would have been even more exciting. However, I guess it was destined for it to be us, for that moment. Those who were meant to be there, would come. So, I guess I was the last one. Come to think of it, even the very act of a group of people aligning together to a particular space in time, a point in time, is Universally designed. For that day and for that timing, the energies of myself and the other group of students were intertwined and directed to the same point. Remember, we didn’t know each other. I’m pretty sure none of us had a clue that we would end up together inside of the library, in order to play a board game. Nevertheless, we were there. For that moment, the timing had already been orchestrated. This particular form of physics and magic, is what makes this engagement, that more profound.

Laughing together and chatting about the day, play had interconnected the wonder of two strangers. Furthermore, it was part of the very elixir of being part of a group of people, who were interested in recognizing each other’s humanity. Appreciating our differences, and experiencing them through the simple act of, playing a game.

(Photograph By Sara Ahmed Shalaby; Edits By Lauren Clark)

There comes a particular time when going outside of the planning is a necessity. For some reason, the very art of playing games (in all of their diversity) is something which teaches the adventure of spontaneity. Having them spread out within different points of a specific spacing, piques a certain interest. The presentation, and way in which they are presented as being attractive, is what makes them even more enticing to interact with. Games are Universal wonders. Whatever culture and nation they derive from, they are specific teachings and tales of Universal play. Different times, movement patterns, colors, and rhythms of the Universe are showcased through the art of, games.

(Photograph By Sara Ahmed Shalaby; Edits By Lauren Clark)

As our interaction came to a close, we vowed to try and meet up again for another round. That didn’t happen; not just yet. However, what made the event that more nutritious is how it all ended. Leaving the table, we headed back to our respective destinations. Spreading ourselves out in the same way we had come. Much gratitude to Nadine Aboulmagd, CLT officer For Online Content Development of the Center For Learning and Teaching; located inside of the library at the American University In Cairo. Vowing for us to come by and see her, should we want to dedicate times within the day to play games, it was clear that the artistry of randomness was always welcome within this spacing. At the American University In Cairo, International Games Day 2017 had been a success. Whether we had partaken in the festivities in the morning, afternoon, or early evening was up to destiny. However, what was made very clear is that the day would not end, this game day, until all the people meant to be there, had come. Only then would this Universal mission have found its completion. Whatever purpose meant for its completion would have to be completed for that special and sacred day. A final photo would capture our adventure; treasuring it in the sacred memory of our educational journey. The moment would linger on; forever reminding us that spontaneity can be a miraculous treasure, when we game our way into the pleasures of Universal motion, and her rhythms of design!

(Photograph By Sara Ahmed Shalaby; Edits By Lauren Clark)