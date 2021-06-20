A.R. Hadley: “Allow your authenticity to shine through”

Allow your authenticity to shine through. Someone recently told me, after finishing Moonlight Drive, that I held nothing back. I had to agree. I must write, not only the beautiful parts of what it means to be human, but the ugly as well. Sometimes, even I’m surprised by the words that come out of my characters’ mouths! I can’t sugar-coat anything. It’s truth. And people will feel that.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing A.R. Hadley.

A.R. Hadley — Writer of soul connections. Reader of Papa. Lover of family.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you for having me! I’ve always found comfort in expressing myself through words.

I’ve been writing since I was a kid. I won first place in my fourth-grade English class, creating a mystery-themed fictional story, penned poetry as an angst-filled teenager, and even wrote for a local paper for a short time in the early 2000s. However, it was in 2014 that I once again tried my hand at fiction. The inspiration came in the form of years of suppression of my voice — it would no longer accept the silencing it had endured. The two stories themselves, the ones I drafted in 2014, started with two dreams, literal dreams. My characters, Cal and Jack, were both dreams. Funny, isn’t it? The universe knows what it’s doing. The writing was therapeutic in ways I hadn’t dreamed (lol) it would be. And I loved every minute of it! Even days when I threw my phone across the room in a panic! I didn’t look for this path, this path found me.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I’ve come to understand we’re having this human experience to connect with ourselves and others. It’s part of the reason we’re here. It’s our purpose. One person can impact someone else in countless, untold ways. This has been one of the most fascinating aspects of my writing life. How I come to find what pushes me to put a story down on the proverbial paper, how the universe makes sure I can’t miss the signs or the muses.

Two of those muses in particular, not only aided my writing of five books, but inspired me in ways I couldn’t have imagined. One helping me to see I needed to let go of long held beliefs around God and religion, to make room for an awakening that was about to show up in my life in a very big way. And the other, caused more pieces to fall into place, enabling me to better understand oneness, the importance of following dreams, and the impact we can have on others. The muses’ artistry and belief in themselves, never giving up despite obstacles and even death, moved me, continuously, cracking my heart wide open.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Pushing past fears. Fear of not being good enough. Comparing myself to others. Fear of appearing foolish. Imposter syndrome. The writing itself is one of the antidotes — when creating we’re in the zone. That place where nothing else exists. Extreme presence. Focus. There’s no thought there. So, there’s no fear. No self-talk. There’s only creation and flow and spirit — if you believe in that sort of thing. Fear can also be overcome by simply recognizing its existence. Then we must make a conscious decision: it will no longer hold us back. We will no longer be small.

We all want connection. We find it by sharing parts of ourselves with others, by being vulnerable. This point was driven home to me in a big way as I finished writing my latest story Moonlight Drive. As I state in the novel’s acknowledgments, “We never know how one word or sentence, one photograph, one lyric, will change someone’s world.” Our job is to put ourselves and our art out there, to show up. Then we can connect, and it will be passed along, causing an amazing domino effect.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There really are no mistakes. Everything is part of the journey. There are things I look back on and wonder why I did them, but I honor those choices because they all led me here. To this moment now.

One time, though, an editor caught my misuse of the phrase “a cowboy on his horse.” I had written “a horse on his cowboy.” I laughed about that error for days!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Two projects. One completed. One in progress.

I released a book in May, Moonlight Drive: a rock and roll love story set in the decadent music scene of the 80s and 90s. The novel touches on themes of lost love, self-discovery, redemption, and recovery from addiction. I had a blast doing research for it — and writing it! Nikki Sixx from Mötley Crüe was the muse for my character, Nick. I came away with a newfound respect for those healing from substance abuse and a stronger tie to the lonely and depressed. I want more people to discover Nikki’s book, The Heroin Diaries, and I hope through words and art and music we find more courage and connection.

My current work in progress is a book I began writing in 2015. It holds a special place in my heart, features my favorite character, Cal Prescott, and tells the story of a man on his way to rock bottom. Yet … there is beauty in his journey. His flaws are our flaws — no matter how much we hate to admit them. The Ocean in His Veins will hopefully be released sometime later this year.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My books are fiction, so there are lots of interesting stories! The plot of my books are the characters themselves. Their flaws, their imperfections, their humanity. How we see ourselves in them. What we want to hide from. One of my favorite quotes of late is: “Books are like mirrors: you only see in them what you already have inside you.”

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Answering this question would spoil the ending of my latest book. The impact I want the reader to feel when reading, then finishing Moonlight Drive. The journey the two characters take is climatic. What they discover about themselves and each other. What the reader hopefully discovers as well. Also, we all perceive things differently. My lesson won’t necessarily be someone else’s.

What I wish people to feel, not think, but feel when they read my writing, though, is a comfortable sense of uncomfortableness. Emotions tucked neatly away now being called home. Desires they didn’t know they had coming out to play. Forgotten dreams. Things that unite us and make us human. To know we’re not alone.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

You don’t need to know anything to be great at something. Waiting to be great holds us back from being who we are right now. Someone who can inspire others. Love others. Be there for others. The knowing is already within us. Break rules. Lots of people with good intentions and brains like to tell other people what to do. Figure out what works for YOU, what makes you tic, and don’t stress about the rest. Allow your authenticity to shine through. Someone recently told me, after finishing Moonlight Drive, that I held nothing back. I had to agree. I must write, not only the beautiful parts of what it means to be human, but the ugly as well. Sometimes, even I’m surprised by the words that come out of my characters’ mouths! I can’t sugar-coat anything. It’s truth. And people will feel that. “Have no fear of perfection — you’ll never reach it.” — Salvador Dali. Or perhaps we’re perfect right now. Never stop becoming, growing, sharing. Think about what Dali said here and then look at the masterpieces he created. He probably still faced fears, but they didn’t stop him. Don’t let the voices stop you from expressing your truth. Read books. If you want to be a writer, you must be a reader. What writers do you admire? Make a list of some of your favorite books. How do those authors generate tension? Build worlds? Create mood? Lead you to a climax? What do you FEEL as you read them?

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I must lovingly opine that this question is a bit of an oxymoron. I’m not sure such a thing exists: a writer who thinks they’re great. We might secretly think we’re “great” at times — certainly when we’re in that aforementioned “zone” we feel we’re accomplishing something earth-shattering, mind-blowing, something exposing truth. However, we can also be a most self-loathing, self-critical bunch of maniacs. One minute, that new scene we drafted is the most amazing, dazzling piece of literature ever penned, and the next, we want to delete, delete, delete. We want to toss it in the trash.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Ernest Hemingway. The way he writes men. The way he uses a subtle tempo, leading the reader to a beautiful climax. His dialogue. The way he understands and conveys human emotion. Everything. The Garden of Eden is my favorite Hemingway book. The Old Man and the Sea and For Whom the Bell Tolls. So many. I also love the short stories The Snows of Kilimanjaro and Hills Like White Elephants.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To love ourselves. When we truly love ourselves, we aren’t overly concerned with what others are doing. We aren’t standing in a place of judgment. Any movement or change has to start within.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I’m most active on Instagram and TikTok. I love hearing from readers!

https://www.arhadley.com

https://www.instagram.com/arhadleywriter/

https://www.facebook.com/arhadleywriter/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCci6BJx_5ZvVkUEqNBswYmw

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMexn8oDb/

https://www.bookbub.com/profile/a-r-hadley

https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/15517905.A_R_Hadley

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!

Thank you!