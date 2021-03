When my mother died, it felt like something was missing inside of me,

that I had lost a part of my body and my soul,

and I felt a deep hole within my heart.

From that moment, I realized that we, as human beings,

truly are connected by something deeper within us

that we cannot see nor touch; a special bond with the people we love,

and when they die, a tiny part of us dies with them.

Quote originally written by Cath B 8th of November 2012.

Photo – My late mother Birgitta.