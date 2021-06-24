A Quick Note Diary Of Earth’s Whispering Sound! Eri Kawai #Japan

There comes a time in your life, when a particular song (of a foreign sound) is so powerful, that tears are shed. You are unaware of its meaning. Perhaps a translaton of the title is all, that will suffice. Yet, if the sound is so rich, so deeply in tune, you will come to understand the foreign words. It’s a similar experience, which has happened for me on this day.

Hearing it for the first time, I found myself mesmerized by her voice. Clearly mesmerized and enchanted! As a matter of fact, as I was listening to the song, I found myself surrendering to the sound. It was so angelic, that moments of being connected, tears were streaming down my face. I could feel the precious serenity of peace. It just felt as if someone understood me. Some young maiden of Japanese soil had reached into my Spirit; washing away any lingering pain, with the tenderness of her sound.

Sitting outside on a blanket, the wind brought comfort to the blazing heat of the sun. While listening to her sound, I observed the endless weeds swinging gracefully to the rhythm of the wind. There were certain points, where I felt as if she was nearby. Though she is far away, I could feel her.

The name of the song is “Never Again.” As I was listening, I gained a sense that it is centered around love. What brought a woman into thinking that she would never love again, or hurt in the name of love? All I could do is surrender. So, I will end here, and invite you to surrender, too!

Eri Kawai