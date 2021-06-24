Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Quick Note Diary Of Earth’s Whispering Sound! Eri Kawai #Japan

My Personal Reflections Of The Late, Japanese Singer, ERI KAWAI, and the Performance Of Her Song, "Never Again!"

By

There comes a time in your life, when a particular song (of a foreign sound) is so powerful, that tears are shed. You are unaware of its meaning. Perhaps a translaton of the title is all, that will suffice. Yet, if the sound is so rich, so deeply in tune, you will come to understand the foreign words. It’s a similar experience, which has happened for me on this day.

Hearing it for the first time, I found myself mesmerized by her voice. Clearly mesmerized and enchanted! As a matter of fact, as I was listening to the song, I found myself surrendering to the sound. It was so angelic, that moments of being connected, tears were streaming down my face. I could feel the precious serenity of peace. It just felt as if someone understood me. Some young maiden of Japanese soil had reached into my Spirit; washing away any lingering pain, with the tenderness of her sound.

Sitting outside on a blanket, the wind brought comfort to the blazing heat of the sun. While listening to her sound, I observed the endless weeds swinging gracefully to the rhythm of the wind. There were certain points, where I felt as if she was nearby. Though she is far away, I could feel her.

The name of the song is “Never Again.” As I was listening, I gained a sense that it is centered around love. What brought a woman into thinking that she would never love again, or hurt in the name of love? All I could do is surrender. So, I will end here, and invite you to surrender, too!

Eri Kawai

https://alchetron.com/Eri-Kawai
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fbOj68Lfp-8
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4z7ooEvPM7h8YVtPPKjO1J

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

