A Question of Time

” It is hard to fail but it’s worse to never tried to succeed.” — THEODORE ROOSEVELT

As entrepreneurs, we spend a lot of time wondering what the future holds for us — whether we’ll know success, whether we’ll reach our goals.

What if . . .
the future is ours to create?

What if . . .
chance, luck, and opportunity play no part at all?

What if . . .
it’s only a question of time before we see our dreams align with reality?

We’ve been led to believe that success is bestowed upon the lucky few and that finding our way is about being granted access.

The reality is — trailblazers struggle against all odds.

They can transform an idea into reality even when it doesn’t seem possible.

Ask any impact maker, record-breaker, world changer how they do it.

They’ll tell you that building the future isn’t about fortune smiling upon you.

It’s about asking yourself:

“How hard are you willing to work?”

As an entrepreneur, you know the power an idea has to change the world.

But sometimes we get caught up in head games.

We talk ourselves out of the game before we get in the game.

We forget that each step, each action in the direction of our dreams helps build the future we imagine.

So stop hating, hesitating, hijacking yourself and start doing, striving, reaching.

Solve the problems that hold back society and create the answers that become our history.

Transforming ideas into reality isn’t about chance, luck or opportunity.

It’s about holding tight to what you believe, putting in more work than anyone else, believing in yourself and creating the future you imagine.

The truth is that you can transform your ideas into reality – even when it doesn’t seem possible.

Start creating the future you imagine.

Don’t just wonder about the future. Create it. It’s about time.

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

