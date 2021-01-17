Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

One Question, One Recipe, and a Practice for the New Year

Are you living, working, communicating, with a closed fist or an open hand?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
An oddly shaped biscuit

The question

Do you live with a closed fist or an open hand?

A worthy experiment is to make a fist with one hand, closing your fingers really tight and notice how you feel. Then, slowly open your hand with fingers extended and be aware of how this influences you.

This question and experiment arose a few days ago as I was in the process of making biscuits for a New Year’s dinner. I felt myself tightening while holding onto an image of making perfect biscuits. I wanted them to be light and flaky, slightly browned on top and perfectly baked. As I noticed this image and my tightening, I remembered this question about living with a closed fist or an open hand and recognized my body tightening with this idea of perfection. I managed to bring my attention to feeling how lucky I was to have the time and the ingredients to make biscuits in my home kitchen. The flour and butter were fun to crumble in my fingers and hands in a metal mixing bowl. As I cut and shaped the biscuits I noticed how different, unique, and uneven each one was. Each biscuit was highly imperfect, and yet, I found much pleasure in removing these biscuits from the oven, and serving them to my family, and enjoying them as part of the celebratory meal.

A closed fist or an open hand is a useful and important way of noticing our approach to whatever we are doing and more broadly, how we live. 

Metaphors are powerful and the language we use to think about ourselves, describe our actions, and view our lives can have real impact.

The idea for making these biscuits and this question were inspired by my friend Edward Espe Brown, and his recent book, The Most Important Point.


The recipe

Here is Ed’s biscuit recipe.

1 cup unbleached white flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 T baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup butter

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk, yogurt, or rice milk


Mix dry ingredients with butter. Work with your hands till crumbly.

Mix dry ingredients with wet ingredients, just enough to be mixed.

Roll the dough into a rectangle 1/2 ” thick.

Cut into triangles.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes at 450° until slightly browned top and bottom.

(Above is a photo of one of my highly imperfect biscuits.)


The Practice

Notice: Are you living, working, communicating, with a closed fist or an open hand?  What supports you to be more open?

Notice how the quest for perfection is a noble idea, except when it leads you to tighten and close. Explore enjoying imperfection; being less caught, less tightening around ideas of perfection.

    Marc Lesser, Author, Speaker

    Marc Lesser is a speaker, facilitator, workshop leader, and executive coach. He is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company. www.marclesser.net.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is the Business Handshake Dead?

    by Denise Dudley
    //

    Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Becoming A Restauranteur

    by Alexandria Cannito
    Community//

    3 Practices For Responding To Uncertainty

    by Marc Lesser

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.