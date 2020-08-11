A Quarantine Recovery: The Breakdown of a Healthy Lifestyle

Did you realize that only 3% of American adults live a healthy lifestyle? Over the past few years, the United States has fallen into a full-fledged obesity epidemic. If you are losing the battle of the bulge, now is the time to take action and shed those unwanted pounds.

Rather than focusing solely on cutting calories, you need to place an emphasis on changing your lifestyle. Getting healthy will require a lot of work, but it is worth it considering the long-term benefits. The following are some things you need to do when trying to change your lifestyle and approach to living a healthy life.

Consume More Vegetables Daily

Putting the right foods in your body is crucial when trying to give your body the nutrients it needs to thrive. In other countries like Japan, people consume up to 15 servings of vegetables daily. However, in America the recommended daily dose of vegetables is around five servings.

If you want to give your body the best chance of being healthy, then increasing the amount of vegetables you consume daily is vital. Vegetables contain things like minerals, vitamins and fiber, which are all essential building blocks of a healthy body. Choosing the right green superfood is also crucial when trying to get and stay healthy.

While consuming more green leafy vegetables will be hard at first, it will get easier as time goes by. The key to having success with increasing your vegetable intake is getting crafty with how they are prepared. Luckily, there are tons of recipes online that are designed to give vegetables a much-needed boost of flavor and appeal.

Getting More Sleep is Important

Some people think that all they have to do to get healthy is change their approach to eating. While a diet change is a crucial component of getting healthy, there are also tons of other factors you have to consider. Getting enough sleep is definitely important when trying to stay healthy and happy on a daily basis.

Your body needs time to recover each day, which is why getting up to eight hours of sleep a night is crucial. Without the right amount of sleep, you will sluggish throughout your day. This can prohibit your ability to tackle complex jobs and may make working out nearly impossible.

If you are struggling with sleep issues, you need to try to develop a nighttime routine. This routine should involve turning off all electronic devices and allowing your mind to wind down. If you are unable to get a handle on your sleep issues alone, consulting with a medical professional is a must. With their assistance, you will be getting a full eight hours of sleep in no time.

Embrace the Power of Daily Exercise

Many Americans work jobs that require them to be sedentary for most of the day. Working a desk job can do a number on your body, which is why you need to view exercising daily as a priority. Doing things like taking a walk on your break or joining a gym can do wonders for your body.

Getting up every few hours at work and walking around is also a good way to keep energy levels high. If you have recently gotten a gym membership, you need to start slow and work up to intense workouts. Trying to hit the gym too hard in the beginning can result in injury. If at all possible, you need to work with a personal trainer to ensure you are targeting the right areas during your workouts. The money paid for this personalized help in the gym will definitely pay off in the long run.

Start Your Fitness Journey Today!

Getting and staying healthy will require a lot of work and persistence. The longer you wait to start your fitness journey, the harder it will be to avoid serious health issues. Be sure to consult with your primary care physician before starting a new diet or exercise routine.