A Powerful Path to Wellness

Photo Courtesy of Jordan Nathan

Wellness can enter our lives in many different ways. For Jordan Nathan it started with forgetting about a pan on his stove and, as a result, a butterfly effect occurred. The pan was Teflon-coated and Jordan’s apartment became engulfed in the harmful fumes indicative of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) poisoning. As a result, he founded a blossoming start-up with over 100 investors and $5.3 million in funding to provide a safer alternative to what’s found on most pots and pans. Caraway is Jordan’s brainchild, carving out a place in the kitchen space for non-toxic cookware after experiencing first-hand the harmful effects of traditional Teflon pots and pans. When heated, Teflon cookwares release poisonous chemicals, according to Forbes — that’s where Caraway comes in.

Caraway is a safe, non-toxic cookware brand featuring a ceramic-coating and modern designs. Unlike traditional Teflon cookware, Caraway products are eco-friendly, releasing up to 60% less carbon dioxide during production and reducing the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. And, while Caraway is the focal point of Jordan’s work life, that’s not where his wellness journey stops.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Jordan Nathan to discuss all things wellness — in and out of the kitchen.







Photos Courtesy of Jordan Nathan

How did you discover the need for non-toxic cookware, and why is wellness so important to you in your life?

I founded Caraway in 2019 after experiencing the harmful effects of Teflon first-hand. Through exploring the options to replace my cookware with Teflon-free alternatives, I found that 95% of non-stick cookware currently on the market contains harmful chemicals. Once I recognized this gap for safe, healthy cookware, I set out to start Caraway Home and discovered a solution in ceramic coating that makes our cookware non-toxic, eco-friendly and non-stick.

As a Founder and CEO, wellness is key for me to maximize my output and successfully lead the Caraway team. I prioritize my wellness in everything I do—from the foods I eat, to the way I manage my time, and making space in my schedule for exercise.

Why is incorporating safe, non-toxic cookware into the kitchen space so important?

Many of us are aware of the chemicals in our foods, but the harmful chemicals hiding in our cookware is a long overdue conversation. Healthy cooking starts with healthy cookware. It is important to incorporate safe, non-toxic cookware & tools into our kitchens to ensure we are protecting ourselves and our families from harmful chemicals.

How do you see the cooking and homewares industries evolving to further incorporate non-toxic products in the future?

Consumers are becoming more cognizant of the harmful ingredients and their side effects within traditional home items they use on a daily basis. The everyday consumer now feels more empowered and equipped to seek out information and hold the brands they purchase from to be transparent about their materials. Between the demand for cleaner homegoods and legislation that is currently in progress to hold companies accountable, I expect these industries to shift immensely in the next few years.

How else do you incorporate clean, non-toxic products and practices into your lifestyle?

For me, wellness means being mindful of the ingredients I put inside my body (both within the food I eat and products I use to prepare my food), as well as making time to stay active every day.

Name a challenge you faced while creating Caraway.

Caraway was barely 5 months old when the global pandemic hit, so leading the team as the business scaled in the face of uncertainty was a huge challenge. Our small yet mighty team adjusted swiftly to operating completely remote despite the supply chain delays we faced and the constant sellouts our brand saw from the immense social traction our budding community created. The huge increase in demand was exciting for a young company like ours, but we all had to really hone in on our healthy rituals and routines to help create balance in our lives during this key growth stage for the brand.

What’s your favorite meal to cook?

Not to brag about my own product, but I love cooking eggs in my Caraway. It’s a quick and easy meal to prepare, and always comes out perfect thanks to our ceramic non-stick.