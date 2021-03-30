Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Powerful Formula To Shift Stressful Thoughts

I used to live in a state of complete stress. It would show up as anxiety, worry. Those days, I would wake up every day with this panicky feeling in the pit of my stomach. Can you relate? It’s an awful feeling isn’t it? Many days, I couldn’t even pinpoint why I was stressed or […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I used to live in a state of complete stress. It would show up as anxiety, worry. Those days, I would wake up every day with this panicky feeling in the pit of my stomach.

Can you relate? It’s an awful feeling isn’t it?

Many days, I couldn’t even pinpoint why I was stressed or anxious. If you’re feeling that way, especially around the holidays, you’re not alone.

Did you know that 3 out of 4 Americans report being stressed everyday.

Ooof!!! Stress. The number one cause of physical and mental health issues.

However, have you fully realized that feeling stressed is a choice? I bet not. Are you giving me the “what are you talking about” look?

I invite you to stay with this because once you get this, you will feel so empowered.

Let me ask you this — what happens right before you realize that you have been hijacked by stress feelings?

Thoughts.

Yes, that’s right, thoughts precede stress. A minute before you weren’t stressed and now you. Why? You have been hijacked by stressful thoughts. Stress thoughts are often about the future and possible failure, isn’t it?

Ready for the powerful formula that will change the way you see stress?

Change your stress thoughts to empowering thoughts.

Instead of saying “ What if this fails” ( which causes you anxiety) say “ What if this succeeds”.

Can you imagine how that would feel?

Xo,

PS: For more tips on how to create your vibrant life, Follow me on Instagram and subscribe to my podcast. These are the places you will find me hanging out in.

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Man in black shirt, tan jacket, and glasses looking off to the right and smiling with buildings in the background
    Community//

    Thriving in chaos

    by Justin Aldridge
    Cambridge, MA, United States - April 9, 2016: Harvard University campus in spring in Cambridge, MA, United States on April 9, 2016.
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Stress Contagion on College Campuses

    by Katie Peters
    Unplug & Recharge//

    How to Reduce Stress In Your Life

    by Sylvia Salow

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.