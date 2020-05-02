A Post COVID-19 World

In true terms, the COVID has brought the entire world into a complete standstill. This is drastic, especially in this age of globalisation and urbanisation, when international trade and communications do not cease to function for a single moment.

Unfortunately, various workers from around the globe have been feeling stressed recently due to loss of jobs and the IT Sector companies, mainly in the United States, the ones belonging to the middle revenue income group, have gone into complete bankruptcy and turned shutters down.

At an average estimation, people in the United States, which includes both the employed and the jobless, have not got more than USD 1000 in their bank balances, which is but a little means of staying alive. Definitely, you know what I mean.

A topic of erroneous debate among the psychologists has been with the thought of a world after the COVID era. This era will be one when the humans would get acquainted to a new system of living, definitely much different to that of the Pre Corona period.

Earlier, this week, while I was a guest at a Vox Pops Talk Show on ‘Life in Pandemic’, by the All India Radio, India’s leading radio broadcaster, I came across the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s explanation to the same and how he distinguishes the Pre Corona period and the Post Corona period.

Arianna Huffington states a new term to this. She calls it the New Normal.

And definitely it is such. Why not?

Of course, for us Authors and Columnists, it is the same, working full time from our homes, mulling over the works to do.

There exists a separate theory about what might happen during the post pandemic period. The basic answer would be a hubbub.

There would be an answer from a perspective that would suggest that the devastated world would need time to refine itself, owing to the destruction that it underwent.

There would be hypothetical solutions of people losing millions of jobs and multi national companies going bankrupt after the period.



But will that be the only side of the coin?

Obviously there lies another aspect which talks about a better tomorrow . However, I must be mentioning that the devastation would definitely leave people to rot.

Nevertheless, businesses would be having a new fiscal policy, which would be much more prone to any more pandemics if D.M. Morens proves himself correct.

Not knowing how many deaths there could probably be, the most important part would be the coping up that people would evolve themselves to. Even the Health Organisations report that the crisis could positively generate an immune system with a ten times stronger defence as compared to the earlier one.



Definitely, being a student, I do have to cover their part too. Well, as for most of us, bright minds would be frustrated with not being able to leave for Abroad, where they might have already had their admissions in prestigious universities and colleges.



Entrance exams have been postponed in India. I don’t necessarily want to take on whether it would affect their mental well being or would provide them plentiful time to prepare themselves. That, aspirants can relate better.

People have gone on to invest in their own firms and we’re expecting some good MNCs to bring themselves to the market tomorrow.



In a post COVID era, owing to the lockdown period they’d found to explore their inner self, people would be expected to choose up streams that suit their abilities.

There have been various reports of digital learning gaining traction during these days. Also, startup ventures related to literature have highly gained shares in the world market.



Keeping in accordance with my opinion, digital learning is always a welcome initiative and connects people around the world, keeping us social in times of social distancing. Indian Minister, Piyush Goyal says that there will be a perceptible change in the way trade relations have been continuing for decades, in a post COVID world.

A BCG Henderson Institute article has stated opinions to how attitudes and behaviors are shaped by a deep societal crisis.

“Lasting shifts in social attitudes, policy, work, and consumption will likely also emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.” says the author.

Interestingly, the current situation has been compared to that of the situation that persisted in the times of epidemics like Black Death, Spanish Flu and so on. This does not hold an affirmation from my point of view.

It is definitely important to note what changes trade, communications and ecosystem have undergone to bring about this era. Thus, in simpler terms, both depend on parameters which are unequalled.



“It’s hard to predict precisely how it will shape our perspectives on society, but it’s plausible that we could see a greater focus on crisis preparedness, systems resilience, social inequality, social solidarity, and access to health care.”

Although the author expects a trend change here and increase in optimistic steps, he does later take note of how people revive themselves back to the old normal within months of a disaster.

Finally, this disaster is going to bring humankind a lesson it needed to be taught, to respect the Earth, the way it deserves. It is not easy to predict how things might go on in a post pandemic world. There could be hundreds of theories and there could be none bearing a similarity.

However, hoping that things return to normal as fast as possible, will never be a good way out.

Rather, we should hope that the pandemic ceases, devastations lessen, COVID gets wiped out from the face of the earth, but then, it’s also important for us to hope that it really doesn’t take away all our experiences and precautious steps with itself.

Re-emerging from COVID-19. Picture Courtesy: Orkestra Deusto



