Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Positive Vision of a Post Covid World

a Rip Van Winkle Fantasy written by Jack's friend Steve Beimel

By

Like a modern-day Rip Van Winkle, I woke up on a beautiful spring day in 2025, after a deep 5-year sleep. The Pandemic of 2020 had long ago ended, and a new era had arrived. Opening my eyes, I found that the world had changed dramatically. The streets are filled with people. There are many fewer cars on the road, but great numbers of people are riding bicycles.

Once shuttered strip malls are now filled with locally owned businesses. Many parking lots are replaced with public garden space, with trees, flowers and benches. As people are reducing their online buying from international conglomerates and have started supporting local merchants, factory workers and warehouse packers discovered new skills and opened unique neighborhood businesses and services. Small cottage industries flourished.

In addition, the early 20th century pushcart is bringing a dazzling variety of fresh foods to our neighborhoods. Along with neighborhood farmers markets selling local fruits and vegetables, people are eating food that is healthier and fresher than ever.

Though people still eat meat, the shift to much smaller portions has turned the mega meat industry back to small farmers. The amount of animal methane is very low now. In fact, all pollution levels are at their lowest in 75 years.

Large factory bakeries had long closed as people buy their bread from nearby neighborhood bakeries. Many people now bake their own bread. Most big box stores have closed, and their spaces are converted into libraries and bookstores. Others are cleverly converted into affordable living space, surrounded by greenery, where before stood parking lots.

People are reading books again. Day care centers are combined with retirement homes, giving joy and meaning to the elderly and loving mentors to a generation of toddler. As people have turned away from passive entertainment, their imaginations returned to pre-internet levels, spurring a renaissance of art and ideas. Small publishing companies are flourishing and poetry writing has replaced video games as an international pastime. Urban and local newspapers have begun to flourish again. Paper for printing is only produced from sustainable forests and recycling. Front yards and sidewalk parkways have become botanical gardens, overflowing with vegetables, herbs, fruit and flowers.

The past 5 years has seen a revolution in the apparel industry. We are no longer driven to fashions dictated by massive PR campaigns; people dress according to their intention and style, which has resulted in a cornucopia of colors, textures and styles evident everywhere. Clothing has become a way of expressing individuality and each person is considered an artist by what they wear. Huge clothing companies have been replaced by thousands of small cottage industries and co-ops. where people earn a good living through creative design and quality fabrication. Yardage shops have sprung up everywhere. The huge suburban malls, those not changed into creative and attractive office space, have been filled with independent shops offering a variety of products we could never have imagined before. Each store is different.

I woke up to find my neighborhood dotted with independent cafes. Visiting different neighborhoods is fun and stimulating. Along with cafes, that often host poetry reading, neighborhood theater and musical venues have had their renaissance as well. High-priced public concerts and theatrical productions are mostly gone now, but our talented actors and musicians are now able to earn a healthy living by working locally. A career in entertainment is no longer considered a one-chance in a million pursuit. There is a big demand for performers since people now prefer frequent intimate gatherings to occasional mass production.

Sustainable energy is powering almost everything, and the skies are blue all over the world. Plastic pollution is practically zero. Nearly extinct animal species are regeneration, the oceans are getting very clean, and fish populations are rapidly increasing.

The pandemic of 2020 was frightening at the time, but it resulted in saner, friendlier, cleaner, more sustainable and more creative for all mankind.

    Jack Reed, Director at Community Planet Foundation

    Jack Reed is a man who genuinely cares about the planet—as a whole, not just the separate aspects of it. He has the courage to stand up and say what is becoming increasingly obvious yet is industriously being ignored: that our planet is in serious trouble, we are the cause of it, and we can fix it.He has spent over four decades studying, examining, considering and experimenting with ways to make this planet a better place, not just for the powerful few, but for everyone.

     

    Jack’s studies have taken him far beyond the theoretical; for fifteen years he lived in an urban cooperative community, where he took on various aspects of the active leadership. With this hands-on experience, he, as part of the visionary Community Planet group, developed a concept of Community that is generations apart from the commonly accepted process where individual power so often drives the outcomes.

     

    To support the evolved Community, Jack established, tested, and refined a consensus process that is practical and actually produces outcomes that are for the “Highest Good” of all concerned. He has taken that process on the road, nationally and internationally, in the form of classes and workshops, and for a number of years has been consulting with corporations and non-profit organizations in the area of team building.

     

    In order to give people a direct experience of cooperative living, Jack designed and implemented a class in consensus decision-making, which he has facilitated in a variety of settings. Finally, he co-founded the Community Planet Foundation, a non-profit organization whose purpose is the creation and demonstration of planned cooperative communities that will enable people to live in greater harmony with themselves, each other, and their environments. The vision of CPF was established in their 45 page Community description document which provided the foundation for Jack’s book, The Next Evolution.

     

    Among his clients are The Educare Foundation, True North Leadership, The Wilderness Institute, The University of Southern California, Loyola-Mary mount University, California State University at Northridge, California State Dept. of Rehabilitation, The Peace Theological Seminary, The Institute of Individual and World Peace, The Los Angeles Unified School District, and Amgen.

     

    Jack is truly a visionary who sees the world as an interconnected whole. His first book, The Next Evolution: A Blueprint For Transforming The Planet is a practical manual for creating Community and saving this planet, our home.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Get Out of a Rut and Find Your Purpose

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
    Getty Images
    Thought Leaders//

    How Neighbors Are Building a Kinder World, One Gathering at a Time

    by Sarah Friar
    Community//

    Too Dumb To Bail

    by Phil La Duke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.