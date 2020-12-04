“A positive mindset is very important in every aspect. ” with Edit B Kiss

A positive mindset is very important in every aspect. So, before we start working or exercising just have your why. Why are you doing this, what is the motivation behind your actions? It will make it easier to overcome any challenges. My why for my work is the wellbeing of my clients and the lifestyle I am willing to create for my children and myself. I also would like to have a stronger physical body to feel less vulnerable.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits for Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewingEdit B Kiss.

Edit B Kiss is a powerful spiritual healer, life coach, international speaker, writer and #1 best seller author. She helps people to get cleaned from blockages, healing them from hidden emotional traumas through the use of Karma Healing, Reiki and Sekhem healing.

She was the subject of a one-hour interview on Deborah Funmi Mupapa’s “Life Assurance” podcast in which she discussed life, marriage and soul. She was also featured on the “On the Edge with April Mahoney” podcast. She was a key presenter and panelist on “Global Hope Conference” in the topic of Covid-19 pandemic, the program will be reachable on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Roku. “Authority Magazine” published her advice about the 5 Ways to Develop Serenity during Anxious Times. She is a co-author of the “1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success” with Forbes Riley and others. She is also a co-author of the book “Soul Food” with Amy Elizabeth. She has recently been interviewed in the “Business Innovators Radio” by Mark Pooler. She also helped with healing ideas in the “Tiaras Tears and Triumphs Podcast” by Sandy J from Australia.

Edit originally was a petroleum engineer, working in the petroleum industry for 15 years before healing full time. During those years she trained to become a Reiki Master, a Sekhem Healer and a Karma Yogi Practitioner; strengthened her extra senses; and worked on several family constellation therapies. She learned life-coaching from the Satori Prime brothers (who base their work on Landmark approaches) and was trained by Bob Proctor, who is known for his appearance as a featured expert in the movie, The Secret. While living in New Zealand, she was a member of Reiki NZ Incorporated.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in a communist country without practising religion I explored the different ways to connect to my higher self and God in my teenage years. I found the different cultures and religions fascinating and I love mythology and history, especially Egyptian Mythology. My father loved traveling and I inherited this passion from him. Those are my favorite memories from my childhood when we visited other countries and cultures. He spent late nights reading travel books and planning the whole trip. We travelled by car and we were able to see the different architectures and landscapes as we crossed several countries in Europe with our 10 years old LADA automobile reaching one capital to the other and enjoy the waves of the smooth Mediterranean or the Black Sea.

When I was 19, I started to travel the world alone. At age 25 I stopped counting the flights I was taken at number 50. I am a dreamer and I always believed that we can reach our goals. I also believed in the goodness of the people and had no fear to visit new places and meet new people. In my adulthood, I learned several spiritual healing techniques to serve people more profoundly and effectively. I believe in reincarnation and that the places where I am drowned to have been my home in another lifetime.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I started as a Petroleum Engineer after University; the oil industry was my passion for a while. Because I experienced health issues, I was looking for solutions and got introduced to Reiki healing. I liked this mystical environment and learning more about the soul and the Universal power. I started to learn the healing itself and whenever I had time, I went on a retreat with my Reiki Master or helped out on family constellation therapies. I was still working as an engineer at that time. I received my Reiki Master certificate in 2016 being 12 years in my spiritual journey. I thought first that it is the top of the healing. Then I got invited to a Karma healing course and I fall in love with it and I realized how much more powerful than Reiki and what possibilities it provides to people with pineal gland activation and source memory healing. I got into a karma vortex after my first Samadhi meditation in the course and my purpose and my path started to be crystallized. I was guided to move to London and start my healing business which was magically supported from the other side.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother plays a special role in my life. She shaped a lot of my actions. She was hard working and had 3 diplomas and 3 children. She used the building criticism as part of her influence, which sometimes made me feel not enough or unloved causing frustration, but I used this energy to build myself up and prove her wrong. She also always supported my boldest dreams and I wasn’t holding back from any career moves or experiences like my friends whose parents weren’t that open-minded. She is 80 years now and still standing by my side strongly.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I am a person who grows wings while flying. I admit that I am a risk-taker and my risk management not always accurate. So lately I try to be more conscious and have a safety net. I also love to experience more things at the same time, which can scatter my energy and drain me. So, time management and self-care are really important. I am a serial entrepreneur and I am involved in more businesses: property management, crypto investment, writing, healing, beauty ambassador. I love all of these things and they keep me exciting and busy what I enjoy.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The most important to find what you are passionate about. You cannot operate without passion for long enough to reach success. If you are not passionate about what you do you will lose interest and you just wasted your time. Then have goals, plans, and dreams. Goals, you know how to reach, plans to implement, and dreams to inspire you every day. I consider myself a GAP filler. When I have a goal, I work towards it by filling the gaps. I start to network, analyze the possible best steps, learn from others, acquiring new skills, and position myself close to the goal physically and mentally by moving to the place, getting into a circle, and get the mindset.

The plans are the objectives I need to reach, for example, to speak a new language, to know a strategy. But the dreams are the most important. They first seem unrealistically far and unreachable. The dreams keep you inspired and empowered. Many people give up early because they got distracted by shiny objects and they do not stay committed. My advice would be to keep the faith that what they hold in their mind is possible with dedication, commitment, and putting the work in it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have to tell you the truth, I am not the type of person who reads a book from cover to cover. So, I am attracted to books that make sense even just reading chapters randomly. I like topics from spirituality to self-development through science.

But my current favorite book which I believe will have a huge impact on my life, the book in what I was a contributor and made me a #1 best-selling author. This book is called the 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success. I am so grateful for the main authors, Steve Samblis, who established the 1 Habit publishing company and started this mission to share helpful habits and Forbes Riley who is an extremely successful actress and businesswoman. This book includes 300 habits from movie stars, sports celebrities, influencers, and experts. It also helps you how to implement new positive habits into your life with a step by step guide at the beginning. You can read this book by random chapters.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote is “Always accept the unexpected and whenever you can be the unexpected.”

I believe it has two messages. One is that we should not react negatively towards situations we have no control over. By accepting the unexpected we become a person with resistance and open for challenges and able to adjust to new situations. On the other hand, being unexpected sends the message that we are unique and worthy, and our present brings value to our environment and able to elevate people to a higher level. By using this quote as an affirmation makes us stronger and more confident.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am a co-author of the book Soul Food by Amy Elizabeth who is just like and Angel with a huge heart. The book gives guidance and information about how to implement healthy eating into our lives, which not only supports our mind and body but our soul as well. For example, in my chapter, I write about what kind of herbs and food support the activation of the pineal gland, the third eye, and support our intuition and using our six-sense. I also tell the fascinating story of how I became vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, and teetotaler. There will be also tasty recipes included. I am also starting my Friday Masterminds from now on. I would like to give more information and help to people in this uncertain time for example about how to keep their energy body clean, how to prevent emotional traumas or how to stay hopeful and committed to their purpose.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits are stored in our subconscious mind. So, our habits are generated through our life as an answer to our environmental effects and to our belief system which is also in the subconscious. We pick habits from friends, parents, siblings, and influencers or we just create our own subconsciously or consciously. Bad habits are the ones that jeopardize our overall wellbeing. So, for our mental and physical health, we should get rid of them. When a son does not see the father do exercise, he will not do it either unless he follows a friend’s habit who does. As parents, we have a big responsibility to form the habits of our children. It is not easy to rewrite a bad habit because it has to be done subconsciously level as well, not just making a conscious decision. You can decide to implement a good habit or get rid of a bad one consciously but to get success in that needs to have constant repetition. Consistency is the key, otherwise, you will fail to implement it. There are more theories about how many days of repetition are needed to implement a new habit. That is why certain programs create a 21-day challenge or 30-day challenge or 90-day challenge. I more resonate with the 90-day one. I just started my 90-day fitness challenge on the 1st of October using the 12 minutes video training of Paul Logan, who is an actor, martial artist, and fitness trainer. I am in the middle of it now and still find myself coming up with excuses sometimes why I do not have time for it. So now to fight against my excuses I do the exercises even during cooking or when I watch a webinar.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I do not want to spoil my chapter in the 1 Habit book, but I will give some hints. I am a dreamer and I love challenges. How I overcome challenges is that I learn new skills. The skills which are necessary to reach my goals. So, when I set up a goal I analyze what I am lacking and set objectives on how to feel the gap between the current situation and the desired outcome. This habit brought me far and I was able to create enjoyable and successful outcomes. Many times when I wanted to visit a new country I did not have the resources at the beginning, but I always found a way to eventually make it happen.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

First, we need to analyze the situation that we want to change in our lives or what goals we want to achieve and see what habits of ours are stopping us from it. When we know which habit, we want to get rid of we need to consciously stop ourselves from doing it again. The best idea to find an accountability partner who stands by us and reminds us or checks on us. You need to have the vision of the outcome either in your mind as a motivation or as a vision board, which reminds you every day why you stopped that bad habit in the first place. What I did with my 90-day challenge for example that I posted about it on social media tagging Paul Logan as well which gives me the inspiration to do the work and not let myself go down under my trainer’s name.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The number one habit which I would recommend to everyone is practicing Samadhi meditation, because practicing this kind of mediation will make it much easier to implement all other habits and get rid of the bad ones. During Samadhi meditation one of the outcomes is that we activate the pineal gland which will allow glands to produce more of the necessary hormones such as growth hormone for a healthier body, melatonin for better sleep, serotonin for positive mood, oxytocin for loving bonds. This meditation supports us to be more conscious of our choices and stay focused on our goals. This meditation also raises the vibration of the body to the level where self-healing starts to happen. During the meditation, we are spinning up 8 chakras that clear the blockages and that will allow the connected glands to operate healthier. Our chakras in our body are aligned with our glands and the condition of our chakras affects the chemical production of the glands in our body which affects our overall wellbeing. Couple of years ago, I had pelvic infection syndromes and I booked an appointment with the doctor for the next day. At night I decided to do the Samadhi meditation before falling asleep by laying in bed. After the meditation, I stayed in that vibration all night and when I woke up in the Morning I just realized as I started my day that all my syndromes were gone, so I cancelled the doctor’s appointment. I was so relieved and shocked.

Another habit could be to eat healthy food, because we are what we eat so it is really affecting our wellness, performance and focus. I would recommend quitting sugar first. I know it is tricky because people put sugar even into bread. But just be conscious not eating sweet bakery products and cakes made with processed sugar. Fortunately, there are more and more places which offer healthier cakes. Not eating milk products made also a huge impact on my life, I was able to lose 20 kgs in 10 months just by quitting milky products, white flour, processed sugar, alcohol and caffeine.

For gaining more focus a good solution is to manage our activities and have a calendar. Writing your objectives and daily activities into a calendar will make it more possible to get them done. I started to implement it like 1.5 years ago and it is really making my life easier and I am more relaxed than when I was carrying all my duties in my head.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

You can learn Samadhi meditation from certified Karma Yogi Gurus, teachers or practitioners.

No wonder this is one of the foundations of my healing programs to teach this technique to my clients.

To change what you eat needs commitment and determination, although my story was different, and it is in the book of Soul Food. I was spiritually reprogrammed after massive Reiki healing on myself. Practicing spirituality will make it easier to manifest what you want: either a new body or a different lifestyle.

For time management just buy an appealing calendar that looks good on your desk and makes you feel good to write in it. After the first couple of days you will find it how much better to be organized.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Positive mindset is very important in every aspect. So, before we start working or exercising just have your why. Why are you doing this, what is the motivation behind your actions? It will make it easier to overcome any challenges. My why for my work is the wellbeing of my clients and the lifestyle I am willing to create for my children and myself. I also would like to have a stronger physical body to feel less vulnerable.

The second is to be passionate. Find the work that you are passionate about and practice exercises that you enjoy, in this case, you are less likely to quit. I am passionate about healing and energy works. I am also passionate about music and dancing, so I love to do exercises for music.

Practicing affirmation is one of the most loved good habits out there. When you are saying positive things about yourself and your present and future it will empower you to perform better.

For example, saying 10 of them in-front of the mirror in the Morning: I am strong, I am fit, I am smart, I am successful, I am blessed, I am loved, I am safe, I am supported, I am wealthy, I am healthy.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Easier to find your why and passion if you are meditating about it because our purpose in this life was already decided before we were born into this body. So, if your connection to the other side is stronger you have more messages and intuitions about what you are supposed to do in this lifetime. And people who find their purpose know their why and work towards it passionately. When I started to practice Karma yogi and Samadhi meditation that is when I started to receive more profound messages about my purpose.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

I can focus best when I let go of all other worries. When we are spiritually connected, and we believe that we are loved and supported continually we can let go of all our worries and focus on the task we need to complete.

A relaxing, positive environment has also a great impact on our focus. Creating a sanctuary at home where we feel inspired has a great advantage. My desk is full of my favorite crystals and candles and I always have a white desk, because the white makes me feel purified.

I believe that physical comfort also helps focus. Being hungry will make it difficult to be focused on me. I also need sufficient sleep to perform better. I make sure before I need to perform work, I am not hungry or tired.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

The first thing I do in the Morning is I pray. I practice forgiveness and gratitude. I ask for forgiveness for all my sins and for the sins of my ancestors, this could include killing a bug or being disrespectful or angry with someone.

When we move into a new place, I always make sure that we all have our own sanctuary in the family, so we start with reimagining the new place for our taste.

I eat lots of nuts, especially walnuts and pecans and drink coconut milk. I always sleep 7–8 hours at night.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

My Reiki Master used to say: live in the moment, when you are doing your dishes be there, when you are spending time with the kids give them full focus. If your brain is always spinning at high speed and always ticking on the next big idea, or the events next week you grind yourself and never enjoy the present and what you have right now. We can reach this state the most sufficiently by using our 5 senses: listen, taste, smell, watch and feel it on your skin. That will connect you to the present. When you take a shower feel the water drops on your skin, when you look at your child look into her eyes and connect, when you use a cream, smell it, when you taste your food eat it slowly and enjoy it bite by bite.

You can use it in your work as well. When you find your purpose, you are in the flow while doing your work because it is coming from your heart and you do not wish to be anywhere else.

One more last advice: “Carpe Diem”, seize the day. Be open to receiving the opportunities, the love, the abundance coming your way. You are open to receive when you believe you are good enough to have it. Gain confidence and believe you are worthy and accept the opportunities and challenges with an open heart. The Universe will not send you duties which you can not complete. When the opportunity arrives that means you are ready.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would implement Samadhi meditation and source memory healing into every people’s life. I have already explained the benefits of this meditation. Source memory healing is another amazing yogi technique to release buried emotional traumas from the unconscious mind. Nearly all of our mental and physical issues are related to emotional traumas which were experienced in our lives or in past lives. By releasing for example grief, guilt, shame, loneliness from the related memories we are literally rewriting the past and we able to create a new future because these emotions will not get triggered anymore.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Forbes Riley is a powerful and vibrant individual. She inspires me every day and I am grateful to be in her inner circle. She is not just a celebrated actress but also a business owner and online marketer. I know her only virtually and I wish one day I will have a lunch with her too and have some precious moments in her busy schedule.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My webpage is regularly updated with events and blogs.

editbkiss.com

I also have a private FB group with useful posts and live meditations.

My YouTube channel have weekly uploads on Friday.

This links are all reachable on my website.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Thank you for the opportunity to share my vision and life learnings.