<strong>A piece of advice that transformed my life </strong>

I often get advice from my family members regarding my work and personal sphere. However, there were times when my neighbor advised me about financial management; and the need to be independent.

I was upset for a long time lacking interest in work and other activities; a friend advised me to work on the skills that would uplift, enabling me to make a difference in my life. I adopted her advice and began the journey that provided me confidence and a great deal of satisfaction.

Initially, I was going through a struggling phase; at that time, a few words of encouragement provided me insights into myself that allowed me to explore what suits and intrigues me. The most unexpected advice from a stranger to “practice making a man perfect” impressed me, and I implemented that advice to carve a niche for myself in my journey towards self-exploration and my career.

A co-worker also narrated her story of what hurdles she had faced and rose above the obstacles to reach certain heights that enabled her to lead a life of self-respect and sustenance. Her story moved me as I had often believed that I had faced maximum challenges in my life; meeting people at work or befriending people provided me with exposure to what challenges they have faced to attain their goal or purpose.