A Perfect Blend: Right Skill Set with Right Mindset

Do not hire a man who does your work for money, but him who does it for the love of it.” – Henry David Thoreau.

In the recruitment industry, competition has always been acquiring the top tier talents. In most cases, the recruiter hires the candidate having a resume brimming with skill sets. But does that fulfill the intrinsic needs of the organization? The degrees on the resume do speak of the hard skills of the candidate, but the soft skills like effective communication, team spirit, etc. cannot be assessed just by going through a resume.

The right mindset plays a crucial role when you look for quality hires. Employees having the appropriate skill sets along with the right mindset ensures the sustainability and growth of the organization.

Skillset vs. Mindset

If there are 100 candidates, 75 of them will have the right skill sets. But if you are looking for 5 quality hires, how will you assess the candidates? Out of these 75 candidates, 25 are top graduates. If you want to ensure quality hires, you must check out which of the 25 candidates have the right mindset that can actually lead to your company’s growth. In this cut-throat competition, you will always find a large number of people who have the right skill sets.

But why is the right mindset essential for growth?

A candidate having good communication skill ensures smooth execution of operations

The flexibility of employees ensures better team performance

Commitment to deadlines is crucial virtue that cannot be taught

Loyalty to the organization can save your back in the worst situation

An improved working environment guarantees better productivity

How to ensure quality hires with the right mindset?

Skills can be taught, but the mindset of employees cannot be mold. The expression of mindset is through the attitude. Therefore, when a recruiter is looking for the right mindset, the candidate must be analyzed based on his/ her attitude.

Assess the candidate’s interest to engage

Indeed, you will be greeted with an obligatory smile when you are interviewing someone for a job. But what makes the difference between a candidate with the right mindset to stand out in the crowd is his/her attitude towards the interview and company. Therefore, as a recruiter, always check if the candidate is interested in engaging himself.

Check if the candidate’s goal aligns with that of the company’s

If you want your hires to vouch for the substantiality, in the long run, make sure you do not hire the one who just performs his tasks to just earn money without any interest in the company’s goal. In talent acquisition, it is essential to make quality hires whose goals align with the company’s agenda. Surely, a candidate with the right mindset and attitude can work whole-heartedly for the organization without just limiting his thoughts to his salary.

Background check with the candidate’s previous company

A background check is usually a routine thing while recruiting. However, instead of just viewing the company’s name, it’s always better to inquire about the candidate from the company. This will surely provide you a clearer vision of the candidate’s mindset and attitude.

Stress tests

Stress tests have been neglected even though it comes as a significant step in the selection process. It is under real stress that people show their true colors. As a recruiter, you can get a glimpse of how the candidate reacts. Indeed stress tests help you assess the mindset and attitude.

Final Thoughts

Talent acquisition in the recruitment industry is challenging, especially if you are looking for quality hires with the perfect blend of the right skills and right mindset. It is essential to ensure that every employee has the right attitude and frame of mind to help organization grow. Recruiters have to be tactical to ensure that every hire does have the right attitude and mindset along with required skillset.

“Attitude is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than what people do or say. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill.” W. C. Fields

