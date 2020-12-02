A peek into older people’s well-being during COVID-19 by Jonah Engler

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the older generations have been at the highest risk of contracting the viral infection and facing severe health complications. However, studies show that they are most calm and less anxious than their juniors. Some attribute this to their resilience; they feel even younger people can draw inspiration from them about stress handing and focusing on things that add to life’s joys. After hearing this, you may be curious to learn more about this aspect. So let’s dig into them at once.

Jonah Engler: A brief overview of the senior’s well-being

Why seniors are less stressed than younger people?

Experts believe older people have an advantage of their experience. They have encountered plenty of stressful situations and adversities. They had time to deal with those experiences finding means to mitigate them. Then, their goals and motivations keep changing. For example, they want to think about good things in their daily lives and welcome them. They don’t like to brood over anything negative. Besides, they chase immediate goal fulfillment instead of losing their sleep over the future.

According to Jonah Engler, even youngsters can benefit from this approach if they try to mold their thinking, especially during these testing times.

What should youngsters learn from their seniors about well-being and stress?

With age, you become conscious of the time left for you. You divert your energy to meaningful things in life, avoiding any negativity. It doesn’t imply you live in denial of the situation. You don’t want negative thinking or thoughts to overwhelm you to the extent where you lose all your energy and attention. Hence, you attach importance to simple joys and pleasures that life has to offer.

What common misconceptions people usually hold about seniors?

Anyone would think that older people are weak and helpless. While some can be down with an illness or aging-related health issues, many still show excellent resilience even than the young hearts regarding emotional health. So, it is essential to recognize their strength to avoid discomfort or uneasiness when engaging with them.

Will older people respond well to a stressful situation?

Some studies reveal that older people’s better well-being depends on their ability to focus away from negativity and stressful events. That’s why you cannot expect them to deal with their negative emotions healthily. They would most likely try to avoid them. And if they don’t get rid of this, they can struggle and get emotionally unstable. Still, they are doing well in the COVID-19 situation, even in the face of extended stress.

Earlier, everyone used to think that older people are vulnerable, frail. They suffer from anxiety and depression. However, if you look at it closely, you would find that mental illness is less common in their age than younger adults. Overall, their emotional well-being is better than the junior population. If you also want to improve your stress levels, you can interact with them and determine how they manage this. After all, stress is the root problem of many illnesses and health challenges. And if you deal with it well, you can expect a healthy life ahead.