Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Passion for People

My name is James L Mixon III. I am married with 2 children. I have lived most of my adult life as a Soldier and still continue to support the military a government contractor. I have had a relation with God ever since I was a child. I first knew Jesus through the Catholic Church. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

My name is James L Mixon III. I am married with 2 children. I have lived most of my adult life as a Soldier and still continue to support the military a government contractor. I have had a relation with God ever since I was a child. I first knew Jesus through the Catholic Church. I attended a Catholic school from first through 12th grade. I gave my life to the Lord (Jesus Christ) when I was 19.  I have served in various ministries within the Church and participated in various community projects such as outreach and youth programs.

What Inspires You?

I have a special passion for people. I see God’s creation when I look at anyone. I desire to help others do better. I hate to see what the world can do to a person. It makes them forget that they were created in God’s image. I truly believe that things can truly be on earth…as it is in heaven; if we submit to God’s will.

A desire to provoke positive change in another person’s life inspires me. I would like for us all to return to the original image God created us to be and live the live He intended us to live.  

What do want to leave as your legacy?

I went to a funeral this month and a song by Mahalia Jackson was sung. The name of the song was “If I Can Help Somebody”.

If I can help somebody, as I pass along
If I can cheer somebody, with a word or song
If I can show somebody, that he’s travelling wrong
Then my living shall not be in vain
If I can do my duty, as a good man ought
If I can bring back beauty, to a world up wrought
If I can spread love’s message, as the Master taught
Then my living shall not be in vain

I would very much like my legacy to resemble the words to this song.

    Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

    Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
    She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Yes, One Person Can Make a Difference!

    by Tami Shaikh
    Community//

    I’m Gay, I’m Catholic, Get Over It!

    by Edmund Martin
    Photo Credit: Apexphotos/Getty Images
    Wonder//

    Why We Should Make Time for Wonder

    by Maria Shriver

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.