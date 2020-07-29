A Passion for People

My name is James L Mixon III. I am married with 2 children. I have lived most of my adult life as a Soldier and still continue to support the military a government contractor. I have had a relation with God ever since I was a child. I first knew Jesus through the Catholic Church. I attended a Catholic school from first through 12th grade. I gave my life to the Lord (Jesus Christ) when I was 19. I have served in various ministries within the Church and participated in various community projects such as outreach and youth programs.

What Inspires You?

I have a special passion for people. I see God’s creation when I look at anyone. I desire to help others do better. I hate to see what the world can do to a person. It makes them forget that they were created in God’s image. I truly believe that things can truly be on earth…as it is in heaven; if we submit to God’s will.

A desire to provoke positive change in another person’s life inspires me. I would like for us all to return to the original image God created us to be and live the live He intended us to live.

What do want to leave as your legacy?

I went to a funeral this month and a song by Mahalia Jackson was sung. The name of the song was “If I Can Help Somebody”.

If I can help somebody, as I pass along

If I can cheer somebody, with a word or song

If I can show somebody, that he’s travelling wrong

Then my living shall not be in vain

If I can do my duty, as a good man ought

If I can bring back beauty, to a world up wrought

If I can spread love’s message, as the Master taught

Then my living shall not be in vain

I would very much like my legacy to resemble the words to this song.