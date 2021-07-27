A Pass Into Another Way: Peggy Lipton

It’s not always easy to present oneself on the world stage, now is it? Sometimes, we take the wrong turns, roads, highways, and bi-ways. Nevertheless, we are consistently in a state of progress. Well, that’s only if we are consistently moving. Movement, eventually leads to change. Then, of course, we have to remember that even in movement’s pacing, we are still changing. Getting lost is part of the journey. Eventually, we find ourselves, again. Nevertheless, it’s better to find ourselves within a particular state of creating through the lost phase, than to find ourselves, stuck within it. That actually results in a permanent state of being, lost.

During those struggles of self-awakening, it’s better that we find spaces of solitude. Quite frankly, it’s more fulfilling in that way. You don’t have to listen to whispers, gossip, nor see the jealous stares of others. In fact, there is a well of knowledge, when a person sits in silence. Often times, that’s all it takes to regroup back onto the right track. It’s what is needed, in order to be found.

What’s brilliant about mental clarity, or during the process of, is that truth is revealed. There are different rituals and trends pertaining to such. However way, you navigate through truth’s essence, you do what is most comfortable. Nevertheless, the end goal is to move through, truth! An awakening takes place, when we examine why a certain thing has not worked out. Maybe, we took a wrong path. Perhaps, we got off track, based on the people we met. There is also the possibility of poor planning. The list of explanations goes on and on, for why we are in the mess, that we are in. Whatever the case, we have to be honest about the reason, should we finally fix it!

Move through, Baby, and let me pass on by! Don’t forget that too many people crowding your space can overturn the flow of where a person needs to be. Too many people in one’s path, can throw a person off the path.

I know it’s wrong, and I’ve been livin‘ a lie

Stand back and let me pass by

Isn’t that interesting? Many times, when we are moving so fast, we have the tendency of attracting those individuals who encourage self-dilusions. Through and through, they encourage such behavior in order to hide their own masks. That’s the honest truth. Remember the popular saying of the kind of company one attracts, and keeps. In this current phase of life, rarely will you find someone, who is willing to speak frankly and adequately about your current situation and dealings. When you do, hold onto them tight! Real tight!

I’m not afraid to be, the girl that I see

And I know love can lose too

But in the mirror every day

I close my eyes and change my ways

And, I can’t believe what I’ve been used to

More lessons in love, have we? It’s one thing to find confidence in oneself. It’s another thing to attract a person, who is not afraid of that confidence. Loving a woman as she is; as she deserves. That’s how its all meant to be. Furthermore, the right love for you, requires spiritual elevation. So, when you close your eyes back to that time of silence, ask yourself this one question. Have you been rising to the occasion? Through this daily phasing, have you been putting in the work, in order to move into the next level? Now, we are getting to that very important question.

So, many women (when it comes to love), have been accustomed to the mediocre. Many truly believe, that such is even normal. Well, when it’s all said and done, it’s safe to say that expectations must be increased. Change is the key word. Going even deeper, change is magical. It’s power is elegant and serene. Remember that change is not always peaceful. In fact, rarely is it. However, it is a necessity. Never forget that it is the dramatic side, which creates the transformation. That’s the reality of it.

After we go through such a transformation, we can’t believe that we actually experienced it. We can’t believe that we tolerated it! My goodness! What were we thinking? Simultaneously, there are fascinating wonders when it comes to moving through those particular hurdles. Remember that it’s the passing into a challenging direction, which grants us access onto the right track.

I’m lookin‘ for a bright days

And, then I’m gonna‘ change my ways

And when those bright days come

I know I’m gonna‘ find the sun

I know I’m gonna‘ find the sun

My, oh my! That’s how it usually is, isn’t? After the rain comes the sunshine, again. Rain is required in order to experience that period of happiness. Yes, my Darling! It is a necessary requirement. Through different treasures and places, the sun brings smiles to our faces. And, through it all again, we are re-born, re-birthed, and re-nourished all over, again!

Peggy Lipton