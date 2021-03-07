A Pandemic Ode

I want to stand too close to you.

At my best I want so much for you…

I want peace, I want health, I want love over fear, I want safety and freedom…

But today, I just want to stand too close to you.

I want to travel to my northern hometown

walk the cold winter streets arm & arm with an old friend

legs frozen and cheeks rosy,

step into a café

and stand too close to you

I want to go to a busy bistro with my husband and have to lean in so I can hear him better

because the place is so packed,

I’m having to stand too close to you

I want to go to a concert with more than 50,000 people

lose myself in the energy of the music

while I stand too close to you

I want to take my children to an amusement park or an indoor play place

watch them exhaust themselves while they bump in to other children and laugh

and I want to smile quietly to myself while I stand too close to you

So yes, at my best I want you to find self love , I want you to build the foundations of your health, I want you to believe in what is possible for you…

But for today, if I’m being honest

I just want to stand too close to you.