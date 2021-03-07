A Pandemic Ode

I want to stand too close to you.
At my best I want so much for you…
I want peace, I want health, I want love over fear, I want safety and freedom…
But today, I just want to stand too close to you.
I want to travel to my northern hometown
walk the cold winter streets arm & arm with an old friend
legs frozen and cheeks rosy,
step into a café
and stand too close to you
I want to go to a busy bistro with my husband and have to lean in so I can hear him better
because the place is so packed,
I’m having to stand too close to you
I want to go to a concert with more than 50,000 people
lose myself in the energy of the music
while I stand too close to you
I want to take my children to an amusement park or an indoor play place
watch them exhaust themselves while they bump in to other children and laugh
and I want to smile quietly to myself while I stand too close to you
So yes, at my best I want you to find self love , I want you to build the foundations of your health, I want you to believe in what is possible for you…
But for today, if I’m being honest
I just want to stand too close to you.