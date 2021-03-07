Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Pandemic Ode

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I want to stand too close to you.

At my best I want so much for you…

I want peace, I want health, I want love over fear, I want safety and freedom…

But today, I just want to stand too close to you.

I want to travel to my northern hometown
walk the cold winter streets arm & arm with an old friend
legs frozen and cheeks rosy,
step into a café
and stand too close to you

I want to go to a busy bistro with my husband and have to lean in so I can hear him better
because the place is so packed,
I’m having to stand too close to you

I want to go to a concert with more than 50,000 people
lose myself in the energy of the music
while I stand too close to you

I want to take my children to an amusement park or an indoor play place
watch them exhaust themselves while they bump in to other children and laugh
and I want to smile quietly to myself while I stand too close to you

So yes, at my best I want you to find self love , I want you to build the foundations of your health, I want you to believe in what is possible for you…

But for today, if I’m being honest

I just want to stand too close to you.

