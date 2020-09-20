Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A pandemic? I’ve got this!

I am not sure if my story relevant to the pandemic is heartwarming, but it definitely changed my whole perspective.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Cozy at home
Cozy at home - Photo by BRUNO EMMANUELLE on Unsplash

When everybody’s life got shaken as soon as the lockdowns started, mine didn’t. Not because I was rebellious and didn’t follow the protective rules of self-isolation but because I had already been living a type of self-isolation since already 18 years. I have multiple sclerosis since the age of 22. I am a highly functional person, and you could hardly guess that I have a chronic neurological disease. Despite that, I have a challenging daily life, not being able to do the things I want to do the moment I want to do them, and mainly not knowing how my next day will look like due to the unpredictable nature of the disease. This situation made me feel isolated and also, in a way, alone. 

In March 2020, when we were all obliged to stay locked in our homes, not being able to do the things we wanted to do and experience daily annoying restrictions was the moment I thought, “Hey, this feels very familiar!”. Every single person around me would mention how challenging these times are and how unnatural it feels not to be able to simply go wherever you want to go. Honestly, I felt some anger at first thinking, “well, so many people are already living under these circumstances for years – maybe there whole life – and you had no idea about it, so now it’s time for you to experience it too. Maybe this would help you see things differently and not take your freedom for granted.” 

During these months, I felt that I wasn’t alone anymore because we all suffer together this time. At first, I enjoyed that state of mind of “being together through this challenge.” But soon, I didn’t like my perspective of feeling this relief that the common suffering was offering me and thought: “What am I doing? Do I enjoy other’s suffering? My goodness, no!” How could I even think this way? I didn’t agree with these feelings anymore. I decided to change the way I perceived this situation consciously. How could I change my perspective into something more helpful for others? And this is when I realized that I had a super powerful tool within me: The long term valuable experience of living in a self-isolation mode since already so long! I know how to handle it. I know how to beat it. I can use this strength to support others that struggle to move forward during this challenging phase and the negative feelings that come along being stuck at home. I have the patience, the awareness, and the strength to support you accept the current situation, and still find joy and hope in your daily life despite whatever is happening to you. My name is Lucie Petrelis, and I am a life coach. I become stronger every day by receiving this fuel of life that you receive when you support others, overcome their fears, and enjoy their everyday life. 

What this pandemic taught me? That we can become better together and use our strengths to pull each other out of whatever challenges life brings us. We can do this – together!

Lucie Petrelis

Lucie Petrelis, Life Coach at MS Life Coach

After resigning from her comfortable but unfulfilling corporate job and while living with multiple sclerosis since the age of 22, she got a wake-up call, which made her wonder if there is more to life than just struggles and surviving. She decided to change her faith by pursuing additional studies and become a life coach.

Since a very young age, her passion was to support others while building strong and long-lasting relationships. Her number one key ingredient to happiness is real conversations with others and with herself. Her main question always was: What is it that you want to be happy? And today, as a coach: What do you need to do to accomplish that?

She believes that having a happy and fulfilling life by being true to yourself should be mandatory and not an option. To achieve that, she focuses on adopting daily practices of self-care at all levels.

She is that person who believes that no matter your challenges or your story so far, you have unlimited power to transform yourself and your life to whatever you want it to be.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to overcome overwhelm when reality hits you?

by Silvia Oakes-Wilson
Community//

Thank You Quarantine with Pamela Savino

by Chelsea Leigh Trescott
Community//

Thank You Quarantine with Alyssa Martin

by Chelsea Leigh Trescott

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.