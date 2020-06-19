Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A #Nigerian Princess Living in Diaspora Shares Her Fears for Her Two American Born Princes! #Genocide

America in Crisis: Is Sophisticated Modern Day #Genocide on the Rise?

By
An African Princess Living in Diaspora Speaks Out, Unapologetically!
An African Princess Living in Diaspora Speaks Out, Unapologetically!

“When People Show You Who They Are, Believe Them!”
– Maya Angelou

Dr. Princess Fumi Hancock Speaks Out Unapologetically! 2020 (C) Copyright

Question: “Are we experiencing a sophisticated modern-day genocide?”

Today, Dr. Princess Fumi Hancock, a Nigerian (African) Princess Living in Diaspora, and a Board Certified Psychiatric #MentalHealth Dr. of Nurse Practice start a series, on her online broadcast, LifeRehabTV™ Townhall, and on her podcast, she just simply wants to say to you, “Can We Talk for a Minute America?”

Here, she dares to say that the whole world is in Deep Crisis! America is in Crisis! The America she once knew has literally changed in front of her eyes but more importantly, she feels that there is war at her doorstep and no-one cannot play ignorant. No-one can pretend or be silent anymore!

Dr. Princess Fumi Hancock considers this article adn the series of others she intends to write, her way of contributing positively to the world at stake!

As an expert voice and a global resounding clarinet, she shares her thoughts on what leaves her exhausted, tired, and frankly pissed off with all that’s unraveling around her!

In this article, episode, whatever anyone would call it, she summarizes the two major #pandemics plaguing #America and perhaps the world at large.

This 18 minutes discourse offers some solutions and way forward if anyone is listening.

THIS IS A MUST READ, A MUST LISTEN TO, OR/AND WATCH PIECE.

More importantly, “I will like to hear from you.” What’s your opinion. Come on, Let’s start talking!”

I am Princess of Suburbia®

18 minutes discourse

You Can Listen in Full on her Podcast: TEAR the VEIL with DR. FUMI
ITUNES:
 https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tear-the-veil-with-dr-fumi-psychdnp/id1331837953 

ANCHOR:
  https://anchor.fm/tear-the-veil-with-drfumi/   

YOU CAN ALSO HEAR HER ON iHEARTRADIO and Other Platforms:
https://www.drfumipsychdnp.com/podcasts/

Do you have a burning question for Dr. Princess Fumi Hancock?
Questions for the Dr? [email protected]

Want to know more about Dr. Princess Fumi?
Do You want to invite her to your platform?
http://www.drfumipsychdnp.com

Mental Health Disorders & Wellness: https://www.facebook.com/groups/AsktheWebPsychDNP/

Pick Up #1 Hot New Release & Bestselling Book in 7 categories! Fearless Visionaries: TEAR THE VEIL (Vols 1 & 2)
https://www.amazon.com/Fumi-Hancock/e/B009BHBI6S

Other Website(s):
http://fearlessvisionaries.com
http://theprincessofsuburbia.com

More Happening in Her World:
LifeRehabTV: An Online Global Town-hall
LIKE, SHARE, COMMENT!

Watch the Latest Episode at: LifeRehab.TV
https://youtu.be/lf8rgmzFcNc

Episode 1: Ep.1: #Lessons We Must Learn From 1918 #Pandemic? Wake Up Call #COVID19,#MentalHealth https://youtu.be/HkAPoGoVxag
Ep. 2: Real-Life Conversations: Interracial Mothers Share with their Sons! Plus a Father & Son’s Perspective – June 20, 2020, at 7:30 EST, 6:30 PM CST
WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/IAmPrincessofSuburbiaTV/
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS: https://www.facebook.com/events/254055545771876/

(c) 2020 DrFumiPsychDNP – the Princess of Suburbia®

An African Princess Living in Diaspora Speaks Out, Unapologetically!

Dr. Fumi Hancock, DNP, PMHNP-BC, CNP., Your Compassionate TraumaCare Maestro™, Psych. Mental Health Dr. of Nurse Practice at The Princess of Suburbia®: Pool of Bethesda Psychiatry ™ Health

WHO IS DR. FUMI STEPHANIE HANCOCK:  I am the Princess of Suburbia®. I Nurse.  I Speak. I Write -  My Practice, My Books & My Documentaries Are My Legs to the World.

Dr. Fumi Stephanie Hancock, DNP, PMHNP-BC, CNP, is CEO, an African Princess Living in Diaspora, a Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Dr. of Nurse Practice, CEO, Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health Clinics Based in Arizona. She is the host of an Online Mental Health & Lifestyle TV Talk Show, RehabLifeTV™ ( a global townhall series), produced by The Princess of Suburbia®, bringing wealth and health to her audience by tackling discussions around mental wellness (such as Depression, Anxiety, Suicide Ideations, Poor Self-Images Disorders). More importantly, she uses this platform as well as her podcast,  TEAR the VEIL with DR. FUMI™ to explore with others the role of Spirituality in our mental well-being.

 

In the throes of searching for freedom from her suicidality, she found the most potent tool, rehabilitative storytelling ™. Dr. Princess Fumi, in her practice, now helps her patients use the same device on their road to recovery. Just recently, she was invited as the first African American to speak on the 2018 TEDx Int'l Al Anjal National School platform where she shares her story and how storytelling saved her.

 

When she is not counseling/mentoring or managing her patients' mental health, she is writing or sharing her story across the globe. She has written 24 books, 16 of which have become bestsellers. Her most popular is the collection of YOUR VISION TORCH series: How to Re-engineer Your Life Purpose will move any reader into immediate action. 

 

Just recently, she also launched a platform, FEARLESS VISIONARIES, where 18 extraordinary women were turned into #1 Bestselling Authors as they share their remarkable stories. These stories have been heard across the globe and continue to catch traction. Her publishing signature program modeled after her recent documentary, Fearless Visionaries Tear the Veil.

 

TEAR THE VEIL with DR. FUMI - Listen on several platforms, including iHeartRadio & iTunes radio.
Visit Her Groups of Clinics: POB Psychiatry
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

WPA Pool / Pool / Oliver Hardt / Stringer / Getty Images
Wisdom//

Emma Thompson and Princess Mary’s Latest Fashion Choices Have Major Implications

by Nora Battelle
Community//

M.Y.Millions #1. A STAR IS BORN!

by Dr. Fumi Hancock, DNP, PMHNP-BC, CNP.
Community//

“Get to know your co-workers better.” With Candice Georgiadis & Dr. Doug Nemecek

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.