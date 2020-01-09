Log In/Sign Up
A New Year Resolution That May Help You Keep Your Other Resolutions

“Make better decisions.” “Stay positive.” “Don’t get angry.” These are all, as New Years’ resolutions go, very desirable. And here is one action you can take that can help you achieve these goals.

By

And, it is so simple, that it may be THE resolution you can keep.

Drink “more” water every day.

You have heard the fact that our bodies are mostly water. About 70% of body weight. But did you know that many medical experts say that water is the most critical substance we can consume?

Over 80% of people report that they “don’t drink enough water.” And 75% of people are reportedly dehydrated.

The benefits of water and hydration have been around for years. (Remember the slogan “You should drink 8, 8-ounce glasses of water a day.” For me, that never worked. Estimating eight ounces was tough, and then the pressures of the day would make me lose count.) It is clear our bodies need water. Water is essential for kidney function, blood glucose levels, and joint lubrication. It also regulates our body temperature and promotes proper digestion.

To name a few reasons.

But now, neuroscience tells us that our brains need water too for peak performance. Being creative. Thinking clearly. Remembering where you put your keys.

Our brains are 73% water. Without proper hydration, our cognitive abilities decline, and our thinking can become cloudy. We are subject to mood swings, and we are more prone to anger. None of the behaviors that match up to New Year’s goals.

The question then becomes, “How much water should I drink?”

You could go by the old 8 X 8-ounce glasses, or…..

Drink MORE than you are drinking now.

Now you may ask, “If I don’t know how much I am drinking now, how will I know if I am drinking more?”

Great question!

If you are like me, you only drink (water) when thirsty. For 2020, commit to having some water BEFORE you get thirsty. Thirst is a message your brain sends you to say, “feed me.” When you get this message, it is past the time you should have refueled.

Make a resolution to “drink more water.” Your brain will thank you for it.

Al Roehl

Leadership Excellence thru Neuroscience

Al Roehl, Leadership Coach and Trainer at The Neuro-Fitness Center

Al Roehl has combined years of successful real-world experience, with brain-based neuroscience to help individuals become stronger leaders. He enjoyed a highly successful career advising Fortune 100 “C-Suite” executives spanning multiple sectors and geographies, and held a number of senior titles, including CEO, before opening up his consultancy. His career can be best characterized as one focused on developing the talent necessary to build winning teams and culture.

Al has a passion for neuroscience. He believes that understanding your brain can help you “improve your thinking to improve your outcomes”.

Most recently, Al is applying his real-world leadership experience, together with his accreditation from two leading neuroscience programs. He founded “The Neuro-Fitness Center” where you can do some “brain-lifting” that will help ensure leadership success and personal growth.

