A new type of New Year’s resolution for 2021

Every year on New Year’s Eve, we collectively begin to write our resolutions and hopes of transformations. Yet, in the wake of 2020, I propose that we try a new type of reset.

In the year 2020, we all were faced with conflict in every facet of our lives. We experienced the fear of a devastating pandemic out of our control, loved ones sick or lives lost, a raging political battle between friends and family, and the powerful protests that forced us to face our own ignorance. We were also faced head-on with the realization that our lives could change in an instant, and that we were not always in control.

In a frenzy to gain control of our lives while we were stuck at home, books such as Marie Condos The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and the Netflix hit The Home Edit became calls to action as we wanted to feel a sense of clearing and calm by throwing away the things that no longer served us. But, what if we changed our idea of what clutter really means, and began 2021 by decluttering our souls, and the emotional trauma and pain that no longer serves our best selves? 2020 was a wake-up call for a lot of us who tend to keep ourselves busy. Most of us live our lives at a frantic pace, ignoring the true issues within ourselves that we don’t want to deal with.

According to author and decluttering expert Peggy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D., most of us are overwhelmed by stuff that is not essential to our lives and is out of alignment with our true spiritual nature. As Fitzsimmons writes in Release: Create a Clutter-Free and Soul Driven Life, “Physical clutter is the most obvious, but we are also burdened with mental, emotional, energetic, and relationship clutter. All forms of clutter reflect the same thing—a soul not being true to Itself.”

With 2021, we have a chance to reassess what happened to us in 2020. Most of us have been dealing with feelings of grief, loneliness, and isolation due to the COVID pandemic. Yet, in the middle of this unprecedented year, we were also able to truly experience moments of quiet that allowed us to reflect and become grateful for the little things in life that we did have. We focused more on our family and started to understand our options for what we truly wanted for our lives. Collectively, we are re-evaluating our lives. Fitzsimmons states that “All clutter ultimately begins with our thoughts. Our thoughts create the emotions we experience, the energy we exude, and the actions we take…Decluttering is an ongoing process because every moment is an opportunity to choose the scared of the ego or the sacred of the soul.”

For New Years’, we have a chance to change what we consider a resolution to be. Do we want a purposeful soul-driven life, or do we want to continue to run 1,000 miles an hour, which ignores the soul within us and relies solely on our ego?

Release provides spiritual insights and practical strategies to free readers from clutter. It introduces the skills of presence, mindfulness, resonance, and inspired action to put people on the road to a more soul-directed life; free to live with only the things that help them share their love with the world in their unique ways. As the book summarises “We are all in this together, on a journey to wake up to who we are and put our love into action to benefit the world. Because we are all connected, my liberation is tied to yours, and yours to mine. So free yourself. You might just free someone else. And allow others to live freely in their true nature. It might just set you free.”

Release is a beautiful call to the heart for those of us who have been searching for guidance and healing during this year.

So, I ask you….what are you ready to release for 2021?

Get your copy of Release: Create a Clutter-Free and Soul Driven Life here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1947637320