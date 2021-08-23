Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A New Lease on Life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
“I’m too tired” was how I answered my wife and grandkids when they would ask me to go on walks, bike rides or play games in the back yard. When I was younger I was very athletic but for a few years I had experienced muscle and joint pain, fatigue and not slept well. I had gone to the doctor and they ran different tests but they always came back with “we can’t find anything wrong with you”. Being 54 I attributed the way I felt to old age and figured life would just go downhill from there. One day my daughter suggested to me that I try Thrive. I didn’t think it would do anything for me but I also figured I had nothing to loose. We’ll Thrive changed my life. Two pills and a patch daily and my muscle and joint pain went away, my sleeping improved and I had energy. I started exercising again and competed in and finished a 10k obstacle course race. I take walks and play games with my grandkids now. I’m currently training for my next race. Thrive really did give me a new lease on life. I’m forever grateful and I hope someone else can be if it from my experience.

    Scott Brown

