Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A New Horizon Ahead

How to follow the small voice inside when making a life or career change.

By

Celebrating the End

I could hear the sounds of celebration, champagne bottles popping, music playing, and vibrant conversation as I entered the white stucco mansion that was sponsoring this year’s awards ceremony. I was invited to the exclusive gathering honoring the top twenty Realtors in my city. I had made the elite list once again, an honor that sacrificed my health, sleep, and creativity for over eighteen years. In fact, most of us did the same, but we bonded over our “crazy deals” and “demanding clients.” One woman revealed her chest covered in hives, like a shield of honor. She scratched incessantly while retelling the story of her last stressful client. “Look at me! I’ve broken out in hives again!” Was that pride I heard in her voice?

As I mingled, I was haunted with a sense of disconnect and boredom. I tried to make small talk with my colleagues but found I had little patience. A voice was whispering distractingly in my ear, “so what, who cares big deal?” I tried to muffle the voice with a glass of champagne, but it was no use. Something inside had shifted, and I was struck with a shocking realization that I was finished with this career.

Second Guessing

Was I nuts? I had spent eighteen years building a multi-six figure career as a successful Realtor, but was this who I really wanted to be going forward into my fifties? Underneath the exterior of success, poise, and achievement was an interior creative and spiritual being trying to get out. She was growing impatient and making her wishes known through what I was experiencing as hormonal, adrenal, and health issues when honestly, I was suffering from denial of expression of my true self. She wouldn’t wait any longer. It was up to me. Either make the shift to follow a new path based on what I was feeling inside or stay safe in my career.  If I stayed, there would be a price to pay with my health, I could feel it. All I  knew was that whatever came next had to be authentic. Not a role or an identity that I clung to, but rather an expression of my authentic creative self.

Small Moves

Little by little, I let go of my clients, my accolades, and my corner office. With each step, I felt fear arise to taunt me with sinister questions trying to chip away at my resolve. “How will you support your lifestyle, what if you fail and everybody sees?”  Yet, through my hikes in the woods, morning journaling, and meditation practice, my inner guidance grew stronger. Each day was another opportunity to choose to follow what I knew to be true or what I feared might happen. 

The Light Ahead

By the time the following year was finished, I had a strong footing in my new path as a writer, speaker, and teacher, reviving my passion for design, psychology, and spirituality. Today my life is purposeful instead of only profitable. I combine my talents with the increased knowledge my years of real estate gave me, synthesizing them into a business that feeds my soul and allows me to serve in a higher capacity, the transformation of spaces and consciousness of my clients.

Laura Vida, Spiritual Psychologist, Feng Shui Master, Counselor at Interior Alchemy

Laura Vida, The Interior Alchemist, is a Feng Shui Master, Geomancer, Interior Designer, Life Coach, International Top Selling Realtor, and holds a Masters Degree in Spiritual Psychology. She has over 27 years of training in the esoteric arts and effectively bridges the energetic world with a successful coaching, counseling, design, and real estate practice.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

I am an Introvert and I Thought I didn’t Belong

by Sudiksha Joshi, Ph.D.
Community//

“One of the biggest ‘myths’ I’ve heard over the years is women aren’t interested in tech; I totally disagree” with Penny Bauder & Sharon Watkins

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
//

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Voiceover Artist, With Tim Miller, of Tim Miller VoiceOvers

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.